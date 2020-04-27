Suffering from menstrual cramps? CBD could be the answer

As a woman, the ebb and flow of your hormones affect every stage of your life. They can bring acne, mood swings, PMS, menstrual pain and menopause – any one of which can impact on your quality of life.

But there is a natural remedy that can help you manage your hormones: CBD (cannabidiol), a natural chemical compound extracted from the cannabis plant, has shown great promise in assisting with hormonal regulation.

A hormonal imbalance can affect women in every age group – from those exiting puberty to those in menopause – and for every lifestyle change, CBD can offer a natural wellness solution.





Based on emerging research CBD has shown promise in counteracting the effects of hormonal imbalance, explains Goodleaf Community Manager Amy Paterson.





CBD has also shown potential in assisting with pain relief, aiding in sleep and easing anxiety, all without the intoxicating effects commonly associated with fellow cannabis compound THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).





CBD can assist with the following hormonal imbalance symptoms, explains Paterson:





Troublesome skin





A common symptom of hormonal imbalance is acne, but it can also manifest in other skin conditions – including dry, itchy skin or a worsening of pre-existing conditions such as dermatitis and psoriasis.





CBD promotes balance within the skin and has shown great promise in assisting with inflammation and hydration as well as the regulation of oil production to prevent breakouts, says Paterson.





“Women who regularly use CBD skincare products have reported extremely positive results, including significantly improved skin texture and hydration, less puffiness and redness, and overall clearer complexions. This includes sufferers of chronic skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and other forms of dermatitis,” adds Paterson.





Managing moods





A common side effect of a hormone imbalance is mood swings. CBD is known for lifting your mood and regulating mood swings, and one of CBD’s best-known benefits is as an alleviator of anxiety.





“Taking CBD oil on a daily basis can help relieve the effects of stress and improve overall mental clarity,” Paterson explains.





CBD works with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) to activates a type of serotonin receptor in the brain. An increase in serotonin (the chemical thought to linked to happiness and wellbeing) helps bring down your levels of stress and anxiety, in turn elevating and regulating your mood.





Preventing menstrual pain





A hormonal imbalance can often result in a painful menstruation period. CBD has shown promise in providing relief from pain and reducing inflammation – such as that of the swelling of the uterus due to the bleeding of cells in its muscle wall during the menstrual cycle, says Paterson.





These benefits can be accessed either by ingesting CBD oil daily or at the very least over the days on which you menstruate. Alternatively, a topical CBD product could be applied to your abdomen and stomach area to relieve pain and reduce inflammation.





M anaging menopause





Menopause is one of the top three reasons women use therapeutic cannabis products, according to consumer research by BDS Analytics[1]. This is not surprising, as many symptoms of menopause can be alleviated by CBD.





CBD reduces inflammation and assists with pain management, which can improve the aches and pains associated with menopause. CBD is also an excellent tool to curb sleeplessness. Not only does CBD help calm the central nervous system and help relax the body in preparation for sleep, but it can also help still any anxious thoughts that may be keeping you awake.





“By releasing tension in the body and quieting the mind, CBD helps you to sleep sounder, longer and more regularly – contributing to a sustained and consistent sleep cycle,” says Paterson.



