Experts preach about the importance of stress as a motivator, however, it should never consume you. Unmanaged stress and anxiety can start to interfere with your daily life and take a toll on your mental and physical health. If there’s one thing anyone can learn from millennials and Gen Z, it is that we deserve to rest, take breaks, and simply exist without conditions.

Self-care and me-time are well-liked strategies for lowering stress and anxiety levels and emphasising both mental and physical well-being. Self-care is not just about doing things that make you feel good. In fact, taking care of yourself occasionally entails doing things you really don't want to do. This entails reducing the amount of time spent on social media, declining social invitations, and paying less attention to the news. A GWI survey shows that 44% of people say the global health crisis has exacerbated their stress and anxiety.

"Many people are experiencing high levels of stress and are beginning to think differently about their health and how to manage it," said Willco Janse van Vuuren, Managing Director of Releaf Pharmaceuticals. "In the past, people believed that eating healthy and exercising regularly were sufficient, but since Covid-19, people have realised that there is more they can do to improve their overall health and well-being." The true concept of self-care is cemented by making sure that your current actions benefit both your present and future self.

This may also include wellness days for some — a day off work to unwind. Others find that managing their mental health involves getting more rest, spending more time in nature, and engaging in enjoyable activities. Van Vuuren points out: "As more people prioritise their well-being, they are also looking for the support of vitamins and supplements; since the beginning of the pandemic, vitamin usage has increased from 36% to 43%." Health benefits of supplements

There are so many options out there that consumers may find it overwhelming to decide on the right solution for them. “Health care professionals all say the same thing: Make sure you select a brand that is scientifically proven and does what it claims to do" how do you know what is most effective? Three supplements that are proven to reduce anxiety and stress

L-theanine is a common compound found in green and black teas. It aids in mind relaxation, reduces anxiety and stress, and is a key ingredient in a variety of high-quality, clinically proven health and wellness supplements that alleviate stress and anxiety symptoms. L-theanine aids in mind relaxation, reduces anxiety and stress. Picture: Rawpixel/Freepik Saffron, which is valued for its therapeutic benefits and is also referred to as the most expensive spice in the world, works as an antioxidant to elevate mood and guard brain cells from stress. Studies have shown that saffron, a component of mood-enhancing supplements, is just as effective as some common depression medications when taken in the proper dosage. Saffron works as an antioxidant to elevate mood and guard brain cells from stress. Picture: Freepik Cannabidiol (CBD) is a popular supplement that helps reduce anxiety and stress while also elevating your mood. It may also influence how the brain responds to serotonin, which is already present in the body and has been linked to depression and anxiety.

Cannabidiol helps reduce anxiety and stress while also elevating your mood. Picture: JComp /Freepik When selecting supplements to help you stay healthy, reduce anxiety and stress, and improve your mood, keep in mind that not all supplements deliver on their promises. "Consumers should be wary of extravagant claims, as no supplement can cure anxiety or stress," van Vuuren said, adding that there are effective ways to manage it through exercise, mindfulness practices, and tried-and-true alternative remedies. However, before beginning any new supplement regimen, always consult with your doctor.