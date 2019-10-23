Patients should take blood-pressure drugs in the evening rather than in the morning. Picture: Pexels

London - Patients should take blood-pressure drugs in the evening rather than the morning to cut their risk of an early death.

A study published in the European Heart Journal found that people were far less likely to suffer – and die from – heart attacks, heart disease and stroke if they took drugs to cut blood pressure at bedtime.

The research is the biggest study of its kind on drug timing and health outcomes. For the seven-year trial, 19 084 people were split into two groups taking drugs at different times.

People who took them in the evening had a 66% lower risk of death from heart disease, a 44% reduced risk of heart attack, and a 40% lower risk of coronary revascularisation. They also had a 42% lower risk of heart failure and almost half the risk of stroke.