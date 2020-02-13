Men who are taller in young adulthood may have a lower risk of dementia in old age, according to a new research.
Previous studies have suggested that height may be a risk factor for dementia, but much of this research was not able to take into account genetic, environmental, or other early-life factors that may be linked to both height and dementia.
"We wanted to see if body height in young men is associated with diagnosis of dementia, while exploring whether intelligence test scores, educational level, and underlying environmental and genetic factors shared by brothers explain the relationship," said lead author Terese Sara Hoj Jorgensen from University of Copenhagen in Denmark.
For the findings, published in the journal eLife, researchers analysed data on 666 333 Danish men born between 1939 and 1959, including 70 608 brothers and 7 388 twins, from Danish national registries.
They found a total of 10 599 men who developed dementia later in life.