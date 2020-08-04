Tammy Fry's annual plant-based workshop is going virtual for the first time
The virtual workshop will take place on Saturday 8 August at 10am and will be live with Tammy and the Women’s Health team. Tammy will unpack everything you need to know about gently and easily moving towards a plant-based lifestyle.
Tammy Fry, Director of The Fry Family Food Co, is a leading plant-based food advocate as well as a vocal animal rights activist, plant-based nutritionist, high level athlete and international plant-based spokesperson.
She was named as one of the “Eight Women Who are Changing the World for Animals Through Food” from Female First UK, and is known for her passionate stance on living kindly in a way that honours both your body and the planet.
Tammy’s Seed workshops are an annual event that usually sells out within days of tickets being available. This is the first time the event is being held virtually, which means it is now open to South Africans from all over the country, from Nelson Mandela Bay to Bloemfontein to Nelspruit.
Seed by Tammy Fry is all about making the transition to a plant-based life simple. Tammy gives the low-down on vegan hacks, busts those all-too-common myths and outlines how to meal plan.
She will tackle topics like:
Principles of health and secrets to longevity
The health benefits of plant-based diets
Meal planning for busy people and families,
Supplements - what you need and don’t need
The importance of gut health
Wholefoods, the effects of pesticides and more
The event also includes an interactive Q&A session where guests will be able to ask questions live as well as an exclusive sneak peek at some meal ideas from Tammy’s upcoming cookbook.
Guests can also expect special recipe videos and a goodie bag filled with gifts that will be delivered to their door after the event. (Unfortunately the goodie bags will only be available to people residing in South Africa).
This video looks at previous live Seed by Tammy Fry events:
After 4 sold-out events in South Africa, the SEED Workshop, hosted by Tammy Fry Kelly is coming to Australia! We kick...Posted by Seed by Tammy Fry on Monday, May 7, 2018
Event details:
Date: Saturday 8 August
Venue: Online
Time: 10am – 11.30am (CAT)
Tickets: R50 each and available from Quicket (www.quicket.co.za/events/107652-seed-by-tammy-fry-the-virtual-edition-with-frys-and-womens-health/#/)
Hurry - tickets are limited.