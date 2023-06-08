Tea season is here: How tisanes can boost your immune system in winter

Winter is here. It's more important than ever to keep our immune systems strong and healthy. Adding immune-boosting ingredients like ginger, turmeric, and honey to your herbal teas can help ward off colds and flu. As the temperature begins to drop, nothing beats the feeling of snuggling up with a hot cup of tea. While tea has been a popular beverage for centuries, did you know that certain teas can actually boost your immune system, especially during the winter months?

Green tea, for example, contains catechins, a type of polyphenol that has been shown to enhance immune function. Meanwhile, black tea contains theaflavins, which can help activate immune cells. Herbal blends are also great choices for winter - in particular, teas that contain echinacea, elderberry, and ginger. Echinacea is known for its ability to stimulate the immune system, while elderberry has been shown to have antiviral properties. Ginger, on the other hand, can help reduce inflammation and relieve congestion. But why are teasines especially beneficial during winter? Cold weather can suppress the immune system, making us more susceptible to colds and flu. By drinking teas with immune-boosting properties, you're giving your body some extra support during this vulnerable time.

Of course, teas alone won't magically cure all your colds and flu - a healthy diet, good sleep, and exercise are all important factors in keeping your immune system strong. But adding teasines-rich teas to your daily routine can make a big difference in supporting your vitality and well-being during the winter season. According to Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC) Rooibos, home grown herbal tea has been used as a way to relieve and provide protection against colds and flu for generations. Its ability to support the immune system in fighting viruses enhances the body’s natural defence system, which will give you a leg up this winter. Tisanes, according to du Toit, are rich in polyphenols that aid in the body's removal of free radicals, harmful by-products of cell metabolism that result in inflammation and disease.

Researchers attribute Rooibos' medicinal benefits to the unique combination of antioxidants found in rooibos, which supports immunity while defending the body against diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other metabolic disorders. She adds, “Ancient cultures have long claimed the use of food as medicine. Spices and herbs, like Rooibos, can help protect us from many common ailments, and their use is becoming more popular among nutritionists and alternative healers. Every day, new research confirms much of the ancient wisdom surrounding spices and herbs.” Something as simple as adding honey and warm spices to Rooibos can further bolster the immune system.

Below are some spices, also purported to have healing properties, that can be steeped with Rooibos to make a healthy, warming winter brew: Cardamom: Both green and black cardamom help to boost immunity, but research suggests that the black pods are especially effective at alleviating colds, dry coughs and other respiratory issues. Cardamom is especially effective at alleviating colds, dry coughs and other respiratory issues. Picture supplied.

Du Toit says with more viruses in circulation during winter, it’s important to make the right additions to your diet. Ginger: Antioxidants and other nutrients in ginger, combined with its antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, will help ease a sore throat and other cold symptoms. Ginger contains antioxidants.Picture: Supplied

Cinnamon: is known for its ability to help relieve colds and flu symptoms and soothe sore throats. It is rich in polyphenols that boost the body’s natural immunity, is antiviral, antibacterial and anti-fungal. Soak a cinnamon stick in Rooibos with a few drops of honey two to three times a day to clear a sore throat. Cinnamon is rich in polyphenols that boost the body’s natural immunity, is antiviral, antibacterial and anti-fungal. Picture: Supplied. Turmeric: This powerful all-in-one spice is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-fungal, antiviral and antiseptic and is a trusted colds and flu fighter among traditional healers. It’s also known for bolstering the immune system and supports healthy joint function.

Tumeric is known for bolstering the immune system and supports healthy joint function. Picture: Supplied Black pepper: It contains vitamin C, antioxidants and is antibacterial. It’s also said to keep the winter chills at bay and will help strengthen your immunity and guard against respiratory infections and chest congestion. Black pepper corns. Many traditional Indian drinks contain black pepper, because of its expectorant properties and soothing effects on stubborn coughs and colds. Picture: Supplied.

Cloves: This spice is a potent anti-inflammatory, which is often used to help soothe coughs, sore throats, sinusitis and other common cold and flu symptoms. Cloves help loosen mucus in the throat and oesophagus making it easier to cough up. Picture: Supplied. “Combining these spices with Rooibos will help boost immunity and is far tastier than conventional colds and flu medicine.