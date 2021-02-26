That time of the month again? How to deal with period pain

Many women dread and dislike their monthly period for obvious reasons, such as stomach cramps, mood swings, sudden acne, and craving for comfort food at awkward hours. While this can be manageable for some women, many women often find getting a period particularly unbearable because of period pain. A 2012 study by the BMJ publishing group found that 20% of women experience periods painful enough to interfere with daily activities. Some other countries have implemented a “menstrual leave policy,” allowing women to take a paid day off during their period without dipping into sick days or vacation time. Menstrual leave policies are recognized in few other countries, among them: Japan, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Zambia.

“Period pain is a very common reason for women requesting self-medication pain relievers, such as analgesics and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are a necessity for many girls and women as part of their normal monthly cycle,” says pharmacist Byron Chukwu of Medipost Pharmacy.

“Since there are various pain relievers available without a doctor’s prescription, women should discuss their individual needs with their pharmacist. It is important that they understand the options available to them and when it may be necessary to seek advice from their medical practitioner.”

Dr Peter Dejong, a gynaecologist from Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, says period pains should not be taken lightly because it is a serious issue for many women, young and old.

Dejong says there are many reasons why many women suffer from period pains that make them stay at home.

“The best way to manage these pains is to get medical help to make sure that a proper diagnosis finds the root cause of the pain.”

According to Chukwu, pharmacists’ recommendations for relief of period pain are NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, or analgesics such as paracetamol.

“Whichever of these is used, we always advise that the person eats before taking pain relievers, especially NSAIDs, as they can be harsh on the stomach lining, and if taken repeatedly on an empty stomach could increase the likelihood of developing ulceration.

NSAIDs

“NSAIDs are used to help stop the onset of inflammation through reducing the production of prostaglandins, which cause the cramping and pain symptoms during menstruation.”

The recommended dosage for ibuprofen is 400mg every four to six hours a day, not exceeding 3 200mg in 24 hours.

“As with other medicines, be sure to check with your doctor for any possible drug interactions if you are taking other medications, and to make sure there are no other contraindications before taking ibuprofen. For instance, women who have a stomach ulcer should not take ibuprofen because this could aggravate it,” Chukwu advises.

Analgesics

“Analgesics are considered safer than NSAIDs because they have very few side-effects and little interaction with other types of medicine, however, all medicines should be used with care and only as advised,” he says.

“The standard dose for adults is 500mg to 1 000mg, four times per day, not exceeding 4 000mg in 24 hours.

To avoid paracetamol overdose, be sure to double-check that no other medicines you are taking contain paracetamol.”

Paracetamol is not suitable for people with liver or hepatic impairment, as it is metabolised or processed through the liver.

“Usually, period pain may be expected to last about one to three days, however, if a woman finds that she is experiencing discomfort requiring pain relief for longer, she should consult a medical practitioner,” Chukwu says.

In appropriate cases, the treating doctor or specialist may prescribe combined oral contraceptive pills, which reduce the thickness of the endometrial lining that produces the prostaglandins causing period pain.

“Applying warmth to the area may help to soothe menstrual cramps. Drink warm beverages and be sure to eat breakfast. Where needed, an iron and folic acid supplement may be taken for a few days to help ward off anaemia,” he says.

“When used appropriately, self-medication products can be most effective for managing the symptoms of period pain,” he concludes.