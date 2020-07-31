The 5 types of rule breakers we’ve encountered during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We've been living in fear of the deadly coronavirus since March. Yet it still seems that there are people out there who simply don't care about whether or not they contract the disease, never mind spreading it. We all survived the hard lockdown; staying indoors and too scared to go beyond the front gate. Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, it looks like things have gone back to normal. The reality and the stats prove otherwise. By now one would think that people know the steps they need to take to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands.

It's really not that hard.

Unfortunately, there are still some people who choose to flout the rules and insist on ignoring those very simple rules - rules that a five-year-old can comprehend.

Here are just few annoying things that those people tend to do:

Not wearing a mask

Under the current lockdown regulations, it’s now become the law to wear a mask in public. Wearing it over the mouth, but not the nose, is not helping your cause. And when it comes to taking a call on your phone in public, you can wait till you get home instead of pulling the mask halfway off.

Playing contact sports outdoors

We’ve seen plenty of people out exercising, playing soccer, or taking part in some other physical activity in groups that would suggest they are most definitely not part of the same household with complete disregard for social distancing.

Not adhering to social distancing

Our biggest pet peeve is most arguably when people don’t comply with social distancing rules when in the queue at the supermarket. Our advice is to always keep your trolley behind you as a barrier between yourself and the next person.

The law-breaking rebel

They are loud, brash and they think their rights are more important than others. They probably think Covid-19 is one big conspiracy that is there to inhibit their freedom. They make their voice heard, screaming that they refuse to wear a mask and since they pat their taxes, government cannot take them to task.

The know-it all

They are generally misinformed people, who think their ignorance makes them interesting and edgy. They love arguing with people and preceding their usually dumb comments with "I’m playing Devil's Advocate here, so hear me out“. You wish to remind them that the devil has never needed an advocate. But you keep quiet because engaging with them increases your chances of looking like a fool. Avoid these people. They are dangerous.