The benefits of activated charcoal and how to use it safely

One of the latest health trends involves the use of activated charcoal, a powerful natural treatment that is best known for its highly absorbent capabilities. It seems like activated charcoal is everywhere now. You’ll find it in everything from toothpaste and beauty products to beverages and supplements. It’s even in ice cream.

Story continues below Advertisment

Once primarily used in emergency rooms to treat poisonings and overdoses, otherwise healthy people are now taking activated charcoal supplements in hopes of detoxing their bodies and treating a variety of ailments, including diarrhoea, gas, kidney problems, hangovers, and yellowed teeth. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published a study that shows how combining activated charcoal with a low protein diet can help treat renal disease. After almost a year of using activated charcoal, many patients had a decrease in blood urea and creatinine levels. Here are some other benefits of using activated charcoal from Lifebuoy.

Teeth whitening Nowadays you can find many toothpastes that include charcoal for whitening – this is because activated charcoal latches on to particles that cause stains on teeth and gently removes them. Hangover cure

Story continues below Advertisment

Taking an activated charcoal supplement before drinking alcohol can help to lessen the after-effects by helping your body to process the toxins better – meaning you may wake up with a clearer head. Digestive health Many people choose to take an activated charcoal supplement daily or weekly to help cleanse and detox their digestive tract – removing any toxins that could cause potential health problems.

Story continues below Advertisment

Poison treatment Thanks to its sponge-like detoxing properties, activated charcoal is often used in emergencies when someone has ingested poisonous substances like bleach or pesticides to help absorb toxins from the body. Acne and pimple care

Story continues below Advertisment

Activated charcoal helps to absorb oil from the skin which can improve the skin’s balance and help to reduce acne and pimples. Healing wounds and bites Activated charcoal creates an ideal healing environment for minor wounds and bites by absorbing bacteria and toxins to reduce inflammation and prevent infection.

Skin detox Activated charcoal acts as a magnet, attracting dirt and oil that block the pores. Using a soap that includes activated charcoal can help to deep cleanse your skin, leaving it feeling oil-free and deeply cleansed. Purifying water