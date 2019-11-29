London - Conventional fillings may not be the best way of tackling decay in children’s teeth, research suggests.
A three-year study found no evidence to suggest fillings are more effective at stopping pain and infection in milk teeth than other prevention techniques.
These included sealing the decay into the tooth, or getting the child to cut down on their sugar consumption. For the study, conducted by a number of universities, 1 140 children aged between three and seven with visible tooth decay were recruited by dentists working in one of 72 dental clinics throughout the country.
One of three treatments was then randomly selected for each child’s dental care for the duration of the trial – up to three years.
The first approach avoided using fillings and aimed to prevent decay by reducing sugar intake and ensuring the child brushed their teeth twice a day with fluoridated toothpaste and placing fissure sealants on the first permanent back teeth.