The Cannabis Expo is back with a Canna-bang

The biggest cannabis event on the continent returns to Cape Town. Despite a 2-year pandemic break, this dynamic industry has grown rapidly and now the Cannabis Expo is preparing for its biggest expo yet in the Mother City in line with the government’s renewed focus on this flourishing industry.

At his SONA address, President Ramaphosa announced his plans to review current frameworks and look at easing polices to help the cannabis sector grow. Hosted at GrandWest from March 24-27, the Cannabis Expo Cape Town is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent. It includes more than 150 exhibitors, networking and entertainment spaces. At the Cannabis Food Market you can buy foods, drinks and treats with a cannabis buzz, and the Cannabis Convention will hosts moderated panel discussions and presentations from global industry leaders.

“The Cannabis industry is one the most exciting industries, if not the most exciting industry to be in,” says Silas Howarth, Cannabis Expo Director. “I’ve never seen an industry explode quite like the cannabis industry. It continues to grow and innovate, year after year, month after month, we are super excited,” he said. With a huge selection of cannabis-related products and services already legally on the market, the Cannabis Expo hosts businesses and professionals from all sectors of the industry: agriculture, healthcare, medicine, technology, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

Throughout the event, visitors are able to enjoy and participate in talks, presentations, and panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, activists and government representatives on a variety of cannabis-related topics. Get clued up about the laws around cannabis, how to get a grower's permit; what tools, lights and fertilisers are needed to grow the best crops; the wide range of health benefits of cannabis; the vast business opportunities the cannabis industry has to offer; and so much more. “Whether you’re interested in cannabis and finding out about the latest cannabis products, or just want to have a good time with cannabis vibes, or if you’re serious about getting into the cannabis industry, you need to be at the Cannabis Expo.”

Howarth states that the cannabis industry is extremely broad, and there are benefits on various levels, including, health benefits, job creation, and economic benefits. “There’s hemp, for example, the amount of material and things you can make with hemp. There are people turning hemp into bricks for low-cost housing. It’s really broad and exciting what one little plant can provide.” Howarth wants to change the idea that some people may have on cannabis, “Just spending time walking around the exhibitors’ stands you will be blown away at the variety of companies and products in the cannabis industry.’’

What to expect: * More than 150 exhibitors – representing the entire cannabis industry. * The Cannabis Food Market – browse and enjoy cannabis-infused meals, treats and drinks.

* The JuicyFields Freedom Festival – a vibrant outdoor festival environment hosting bands, artists and DJs. * The Shroom Expo – a first in Africa, find out more about all things shroom. * The Convention Stage (Thursday and Friday) – global industry leaders presenting talks and taking part in moderated panel discussions.

* The Expo Stage (Saturday and Sunday) – presentations around cannabis-related topics that cover health, agriculture, legislation, finance and more. * A private space at the Cannabis Expo where members can legally use cannabis and “self-medicate” in the heart of Cape Town Operating hours:

Thursday, 24 March 2022: 10h00 - 18h00 Friday, 25 March 2022: 10h00 - 18h00 Saturday, 26 March 2022: 10h00 - 18h00

Sunday, 27 March 2022: 10h00 - 16h00 Tickets on sale here DAY PASS – R150 PRE-SALE | 200 AT THE DOOR: This includes a 1-day access to the Cannabis Expo, Food Market and JuicyFields Freedom Festival.

VIP DELEGATE TICKET – R990 PRE-SALE | R1 490 AT THE DOOR, This includes: 4-day access to the Cannabis Expo, Food Market and JuicyFields Freedom Festival. VIP seating at all panel discussions and presentations.

Exclusive Access to the delegate’s VIP area – networking & business spaces, dedicated VIP catering area. Delegate VIP profile on Whova – official convention app, allowing you to connect with & set up meetings with other delegates, speakers & exhibitors. Attend the Official Networking Cocktail Hour, 6-7pm on Thursday and Friday at the expo.