The devastating threat of antibiotic resistance in sub-Saharan Africa

Antibiotics, first introduced over a century ago, revolutionised medicine, saving millions of lives and extending life expectancy.

However, the misuse of these drugs is now threatening to reverse these advancements, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could make infections that are easily treatable today life-threatening once again, echoing the pre-antibiotic era of over a hundred years ago. Understanding antimicrobial resistance AMR occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist the effects of medications, including antibiotics.

This makes infections harder to treat, leading to prolonged illnesses, increased spread of disease, and a higher risk of death. A stark reality emerged from the 2023 Conference on Public Health in Africa, which reported that nearly 5 million deaths in 2019 were linked to antimicrobial resistance, with the African continent bearing the brunt of this crisis. The challenge in Sub-Saharan Africa Africa’s struggle against AMR is exacerbated by poverty, overcrowded healthcare facilities, and limited access to appropriate medicines.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the over-the-counter sale of antibiotics and their misuse in agriculture contribute significantly to the problem. Chickens in Nigerian markets, for instance, are often treated with human antibiotics, and drugs are administered to both sick and healthy animals without veterinary oversight. These practices increase resistance, rendering antibiotics ineffective for human treatment. The issue is not limited to agriculture. Research from the Oxford INEOS Institute for Antimicrobial Research revealed that newborns in Nigerian hospitals carried bacteria resistant to colistin, one of the last effective antibiotics.

Worryingly, neither the infants nor their mothers had been treated with colistin, suggesting environmental contamination or food as the source. A call for urgent action To combat AMR, it is vital to regulate antibiotic use more strictly, ensuring they are prescribed only when necessary and never used as a substitute for proper hygiene or veterinary care. Public education is crucial to shift attitudes towards antibiotics, limiting the frequency of their use. Simultaneously, efforts must focus on developing new antimicrobial agents and ensuring equitable access to these life-saving drugs.