The hidden dangers of heavy school backpacks: how to keep your child's spine healthy

As the school year progresses, it is crucial to remember that the weight of a child’s backpack should not be underestimated. By choosing the right bag and teaching children how to utilise it correctly, we can pave the way for a healthier generation, one without the burden of preventable spinal issues.

The hidden dangers of heavy school backpacks include the unexpected hunch, tight neck twist, body stiffness, headaches, spine curves and lopsided walks through the parking lot. For the most part, we’ve dismissed these “mild” physical complaints in their lives. In some ways, we’ve even normalised the proverbial “school kid’s slouch” as part of their regular school day. But what if these aches and posture issues are early warning signs of something more serious?

Our youth is growing into misaligned versions of themselves and the culprit is right behind them: the schoolbag. The weight of the problem School backpacks that are poorly designed, too heavy, improperly packed or worn incorrectly can cause serious posture issues that may last far beyond the school years.

The real question isn’t just what’s inside the bag but whether the bag itself is doing more harm than good. In South Africa, where the school year demands multiple books, devices, and personal items, a backpack that isn’t supportive can become a health risk. Studies show that carrying more than 10-15% of a child’s body weight can lead to long-term spinal issues, a concern that has become widespread across the country.

According to the National Institutes of Health, many children develop chronic back pain and posture problems by their teenage years. Picture: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels According to the National Institutes of Health, many children develop chronic back pain and posture problems by their teenage years, largely due to improperly designed school bags and incorrect usage. “I’ve seen a number of injuries and pain complaints caused by incorrect posture while carrying bags,” says Martine Cohen, a physiotherapist at Myohealth Physiotherapy in Cape Town. “Slouching or leaning can strain the spine and muscles, leading to discomfort and chronic pain.

Carrying a heavy bag can also increase stress in the hips, knees and ankles, leading to pain and injuries.” The impact of poor posture Despite what our grandmothers professed, poor posture isn’t just about standing up straight; it’s about how your child’s body adjusts to daily pressures, including how they carry weight on their back.

“Children often carry their bags on one shoulder, which causes their bodies to twist and compensate for the uneven load,” says Michal Oster, Head of Product Development at Totem Bags, a company specialising in ergonomically designed school backpacks. While aesthetics can be appealing, the right features in a backpack can vastly improve your child’s comfort and health. Picture: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels “Over time, this habit can put unnecessary strain on growing spines and muscles, leading to discomfort.” A study found that 80% of school-aged participants who reported lower back pain attributed it to excessive school backpack weight and biomechanical factors stemming from the bag’s design.

How can we prevent posture problems? The solution starts with us. By making informed choices about the school bags our children use and how they carry them, we can help prevent these issues from developing. Olter offers four key tips to help lighten the load and promote good posture:

Choose a bag with proper structure “Regardless of whether your child is in primary or high school, the structural support of their school bag is critical,” says Oster. Bags with internal aluminium frames can help maintain the spine's natural curve and distribute weight evenly, supporting posture rather than straining it.

Pack smarter for less strain How your child packs their bag makes a big difference. “Heavier items should always be positioned closest to the back. This helps keep their centre of gravity aligned with their body and reduces pressure on their shoulders and spine,” says Oster. By keeping the load close to the body, your child is less likely to hunch forward, preventing unnecessary strain.

Wear it right A bag slung over one shoulder might seem easier or trendier, but it can lead to long-term problems. Encourage your child to use both straps and adjust them so the bag sits in the middle of their back. For teenagers who may be harder to convince, explain how wearing the bag properly can prevent back pain, improve posture for sports, and support their future growth.

Manage the load Whether it’s schoolbooks, sports gear or snacks, a bag can get heavy fast. Teach your child to pack only what they need for the day based on their timetable, reducing unnecessary weight. If lockers are available, encourage them to use them between classes to lighten the load.

What to look for in a school bag When shopping for a school bag, it’s important to go beyond aesthetics. The right features can make a huge difference in your child’s comfort and health. Here’s what to keep in mind, according to Oster:

Padded straps and back: Wide, adjustable straps with padding can cushion the shoulders, while a padded back panel helps distribute weight evenly, preventing the bag from digging into your child’s back. Durable zippers: The first thing to fail on a cheap bag is usually the zipper. Choose bags with high-quality, reinforced zippers for longevity and to avoid the hassle of mid-year replacements. Sturdy stitching: Strong, double-stitched seams ensure that the bag can withstand daily wear and tear, especially when fully packed.