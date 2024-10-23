The hidden struggles of male infertility: What you need to know

Male infertility is responsible for around half of all infertility cases, which affects approximately one in seven couples. Many men are surprised to discover they have fertility issues, as it’s often perceived as a problem predominantly affecting women. However, this perception is gradually changing.

Around 7% of men are impacted by infertility, contributing significantly to the overall issue. Despite this, male infertility is discussed far less than female infertility, largely due to societal and cultural stigmas. For many men, the cause of their fertility problems remains unknown, and the associated stigma leads many to suffer in silence without seeking help.

While most fertility issues can be addressed, allowing many couples to conceive with medical assistance, misconceptions and embarrassment around male infertility prevent many men from pursuing treatment. Unfortunately, research suggests that the problem may be growing. Environmental factors such as pollution have been linked to a decline in sperm quality, which could have wide-reaching consequences not only for individuals but for society as a whole. Unlike women, whose fertility begins to decline around the age of 35 and drops sharply after 40 due to a finite supply of eggs, male infertility is not primarily age-related.

Although sperm quality can decrease with age, particularly in men over 50, most fertility problems in men are unrelated to their age. A common misconception is that men with a normal ejaculate volume assume their sperm count is healthy. However, sperm only account for about 5% of ejaculate, with the rest being prostate and seminal vesicle fluid. This makes it impossible to assess sperm count, shape, or movement without a proper sperm analysis.