London - Trips to art galleries, museums or the theatre can help you live longer, research has suggested.
A study of more than 6 700 people found that enjoying the arts every few months lowers the risk of dying early by 31 percent.
Even those who engaged in cultural activities just once or twice a year had a 14 percent reduced risk compared to Britons who never engaged with the arts.
The findings held true even when other factors likely to influence life expectancy such as wealth, education, employment and exercise were taken into account.