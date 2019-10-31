Breast cancer is on the increase in women. However, there is one type of cancer affecting South African women that is more aggressive, difficult to diagnose and affecting even younger women.
Since early diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer gives you the best chance of success. With triple negative cancer, this poses a serious problem.
Dr Dominque Stott, Liberty's Chief Medical Officer says: "It is called triple negative cancer because it tests negative for oestrogen, progesterone and excess HER2 protein receptors which show up in most cancer patients. Triple negative cancer is often not detected until after the first stage – in which breast cancer sufferers have by far the highest chance of survival."