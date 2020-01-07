The top health and wellness trends for 2020









Scientifically backed CBD oil, digital detox, and plant-based diets are among the top health and wellness trends for 2020, health experts say. REUTERS African News Agency (ANA) Another year has come to an end and another has just begun. Many of us are making resolutions for healthier living this year. Whether we like it or not, many of our resolutions are influenced by trends in health and wellness. Digital detox, improved mental health, scientifically backed CBD oil and predominantly plant-based diets are among the top health and wellness trends for 2020, say health experts. Plant-based

Plant-based meal plans are expected to remain popular.

Jessica Kotlowitz, a registered dietitian, says plant-based diets containing little to no animal products, along with Mediterranean-style diets which are also low in animal products and high in plant matter, have been shown to be among the healthiest dietary patterns for human beings.

“As plant-based food options are becoming more accessible and affordable, people are more likely to adopt a plant-based diet and to eat fewer animal products,” says Kotlowitz.

Nutritional consultant Vanessa Ascencao says a largely plant-based “flexitarian” diet will continue to gain popularity, and recommends eating 70 to 80 percent natural, whole foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables and plant-based protein sources including legumes and nuts, along with modest amounts of high-quality organic poultry, fish and red meat.

Ascencao cautions against overly processed meat alternatives laden with preservatives and chemicals.

Improved mental health

Pharmacist and life coach Giulia Criscuolo says healing and self-care will take centre stage, including “digital detoxes” - taking time out from mobile phones or screens - and getting more sleep. Research suggests that the more we practise self-care, the more confident, creative, and productive we are.

“I foresee a focus on improved mental health given that up to one in six South Africans suffers from anxiety, depression and substance abuse. In the UK up to three out of four people were so stressed over the last year that they felt overwhelmed and unable to cope. We simply have to take better care of ourselves,” says Criscuolo.

Screen time has even been linked to depression in adult women, says love and life coach Francesca Hogi.

“Ideally, your bedroom is a sanctuary for sleep, relaxation, and intimacy. Phones, TVs and laptops disrupt all of those things,” she says. “Give your brain a break and encourage better sleep in your screen-free sanctuary.”

CBD oil

With legislation allowing adults to grow and use marijuana in their own homes, cannabis oil is becoming increasingly popular.

Experts say it will continue to gain momentum in the health and wellness world, with some scientific studies confirming it may ease symptoms of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety.

A report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said there was evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids, which are found in the marijuana plant, could be an effective treatment for chronic pain.

However, it’s important to know that this oil may not be for everyone - we encourage you to consult your doctor or wellness practitioner before incorporating it into your self-care routine.