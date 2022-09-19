The Wellness Show: Youfemism Helps Women’s Hormones And Menopause With All Natural Products

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> The Wellness Show wraps up Women’s Month as host Megan Edwards speaks to Lorraine Anderson who runs a business focused on using all natural products that assists with hormone imbalances and menopause. Youfemism, is an all women-run company that sells an essential hormone balancing cream which is a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

HRT is medication that contains female hormones which replace the estrogen the body stops making during menopause. It is often used to treat common menopausal symptoms. Anderson says the product — which is approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) — is a unique blend of herbs and aromatic essential oils that have been used for centuries. “It's all plant based. You can expect to feel calmer and you can expect to sleep better. It depends what you're suffering with and what stage you are in. Youfemism is not only for menopause and perimenopause, it's for all woman and young ladies of all ages."

Manufactured in Pietermaritzburg, the Youfemism cream is a natural alternative to HRT that Anderson says she has used daily for four years and has seen a huge difference in her hormones balance. “With my hormone story, I wish I knew what I know now and I really would have done things a little bit differently. I would have taken care of my body more. Youfemism offers multiple benefits from physical, mental, and spiritual, I believe that it works from the inside out," she said. Anderson is also passionate about educating women about hormone health and encourages women to share their stories.

