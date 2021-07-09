There’s now a plausible reason why men have a shorter lifespan and it’s all down to DNA

Wellington - While it is known that men tend to live shorter than women, new research conducted on sheep showed that hormones may be to blame. The study, led by researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand, showed that removal of androgen hormone in sheep delays ageing of DNA, and that it also drives feminine characteristics of DNA and the chemical tags it holds, known as DNA methylation.

Androgens are a group of hormones that play a role in male traits and reproductive activity. It is usually thought of as male hormone, but the female body also produces a small amount of androgens naturally. "Both farmers and scientists have known for some time that removing male hormones by castration improves longevity compared to their intact counterparts; however, this is the first time anyone has looked at DNA to see if it also ages slower," said first-author Victoria Sugrue, doctoral student at the varsity. For the study, published in the journal eLife, the team first generated an 'epigenetic clock' from large numbers of sheep to measure DNA ageing.