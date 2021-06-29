These will help you build a strong immune system

With the third wave in South Africa and prediction of a Covid spike in many parts of the country, you may want to stock up on immune boosting products and ingredients. Our immune system is charged with disease-fighting antioxidants, white blood cells, and several antibodies. However, if you have a weak immune system, you are more susceptible to catching diseases or fall sick more often.

Whether you’ve come down with a cold or the flu, want to boost your immune system, are feeling fatigued or suffering from digestive problems, there are healthy options to take. Imbooster juice Health-boosting shots have become all the rage at juice bars. They’re basically juices that include a variety of fruit, vegetables, spices and occasionally other ingredients that come together to create a nutrient dense drink that offers a diverse array of health benefits.

The following recipe from Healthline is packed with essential nutrients for everyday health or for fighting off viruses such as the cold or flu. Carrots, apples, and oranges are a winning combination for helping your body protect itself and fight off infections.The apples and oranges give you your vitamin C. Blending these may give you the boost you need. Notable nutrients (in one serving):

Potassium from the carrots Vitamin A from the carrots Vitamin B6 from the carrots

Vitamin B9 (folate) from the oranges Vitamin C from the oranges and apple Lemon Ginger Tea

A great tasting and immune-boosting drink, lemon ginger tea helps you fight off colds, keep healthy, and relieve sore throats. Ginger is a natural remedy for nausea, is incredibly anti-inflammatory, improves the absorption and assimilation of essential nutrients in the body and fights cancer. All you need is two sliced lemons, half a teaspoon of ginger, raw honey and rooibos or tea that you like. Herbal tea

Both chamomile and green tea are also thought to help the immune system because they contain phytochemicals. These chemicals have protective properties meaning they could help to see off cold and flu viruses. However, chamomile tea also has anti-inflammatory properties so if you’re already suffering from a sore throat or blocked nose this could help.

Therefore, in order to keep your immune system in tip top condition why not swap your usual English breakfast tea or espresso for one of these teas? Home-made syrup: If you are one of the people who love making their own syrup, this immune-boosting syrup can be your go-to rescue drink whenever a cold or a flu symptom strikes you.

Drinking this home-made syrup once daily can be the best supplement in your daily diet and there are plenty of reasons we say so. To make this simple winter immunity boosting syrup, you will need: Horseradish root (1 root)

1 cup apple cider vinegar diluted in water 1 tbs turmeric 5-6 or handfuls peppercorns

1 tbs fennel seeds 1 piece of clove Ginger ( half a root)

Few cloves garlic 1/2 cup orange peel 1 tbs dried elderberries