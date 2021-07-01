Third wave: Families urged to support each other

The third wave of Covid-19 infections has hit South Africa, and experts have urged families to support one another during this difficult time. Last year when the pandemic first broke, many people were adversely affected by the unprecedented changes that came with it.

People lost their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their mental health suffered as a result. Experts believe that now people are more aware of the effects of the pandemic, they should be more prepared to help each other cope. According to Jasmin Kooverjee, a principal clinical psychologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, children's anxieties have soared during the third wave.

Kooverjee associated that with the fear of losing their parents and having to care for them. Adults have expressed increasing anxiety about financial stresses, job stability, and other issues. Burnout is also on the rise among health-care workers, she said.

You can support a loved one in various ways, including checking in with them to see how they're doing by phone calls, video calls, or sending them text messages. Establish healthy boundaries around their news exposure and recommend credible news sources. There are also organisations to contact if your loved one feels the need to speak with a professional.

