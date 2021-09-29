’This is the gift that vaccination gave us’: Durban woman shares touching thread of how vaccine saved her grandfather

While some people are worried that the Covid-19 vaccine was created too fast to be proven safe, others wish that the vaccine could have come sooner to save their loved ones' lives. Durban-based scientist Sarha D is convinced that the vaccine would have saved her grandmother’s life. But, she is also glad that it came just in time to save her grandfather.

My grandfather, fully vaccinated around 6-8 months ago, recently got COVID. He is in his mid 80s, has lung damage from working in asbestos mines. After losing my gran last yr (died from Covid a week before vac available to her), I was worried for my mom & her siblings. — Sarah D 🇿🇦 (@TheSecretSarah) September 27, 2021 “My grandfather, fully vaccinated around 6-8 months ago, recently got Covid. He is in his mid-80s, has lung damage from working in asbestos mines. After losing my grandmother last year to Covid, a week before the vaccine became available, I was worried for my mom and her siblings.

“He struggled with his breathing, he felt tired. His wife called an ambulance but his oxygen sats were fine, so they reassured him and left him at home. He never needed hospital, and recovered well. I got to see him for the first time in 7 years,” tweeted Sarha. She also shared how happy she was that the vaccine had come in time to save her grandfather. “I’m not close to him but I’m glad I got to spend some time with him now that he’s out of isolation. My mom hadn’t seen him in 2 years. This is the gift that vaccination gave us. It's a miracle they were available so fast. “I was much closer to my grandmother. She was amazing. Some say the vaccines were developed ‘too fast’. I wish they were just 2 months earlier. Many share this wish. Condolences to us all. I hope for anyone reading this, that vaccines give you this precious gift of time.

“You see, I’m not close to him like my grandmother, but seeing him was precious. I really appreciated that time. I got the opportunity to get a little closer to him & hear him tell another story I’d never heard about my grandmother. Life is short. Time is precious.” Sarha’s thread was filled with comments from people who shared stories about how their unvaccinated loved ones also succumbed to Covid-19. My wife, remarkably amiable, told me I had an inoculation reaction. Gave me a Panado & said she would speak to me in the morning.

But She had died in the same CV19 event of mine.

I’m so sorry about your gran. I too wish she & my wife had been given a better chance with vaccine

2 https://t.co/AhGOst7XUz — Graham Robert Evans (@cliviagraham) September 27, 2021