This is what your urine is telling you

After using the toilet many people may not think about inspecting their urine, but this could be the key to learning more about any health issues you may have.

With the 96 percent made up of water and the small remainder waste products, shades stem from a yellow pigment called the urochrome, a by-product of the breakdown of the green bile that aids digestion.

When you have bright yellow urine, that could indicate lots of vitamins. People that take supplements could see a slight difference in their urine colour, as the tablets contain more vitamins than the body can absorb in one go, though sticking to fruit and vegetables as a natural source of vitamin can keep things very stable.

Orange urine could indicate that you are dehydrated, which may also be the case in the morning after not drinking all night. It could also indicate that you ate too much salty food, which causes your sodium levels to become unbalanced and your kidneys to hold onto more water, thus resulting in your urine being in a deeper shade.

Wacky colours, like blue or green, are no real reason for concern, as it could just come down to eating food that has been dyed. The same goes for urine that is red/pink, normally when you are taking the medication your wee may end up in an unusual tone. When your urine is purple then that could be an indication of a rare genetic disorder called "Porphyria".

When you wee too much of a purple pigment it is called “porphyrin”, which aids blood cells in carrying oxygen around the body. White/cloudy urine should be considered as a sign of bacterial infection.

Do not be afraid to keep an eye on your pee - and always consider consulting your doctor if the colour changes significantly.