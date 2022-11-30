This month’s IOL Health digital magazine is dedicated to men’s health

The festive season is upon us. It’s that time of the year when doing everything in excessive amounts. But there’s no excuse for not looking after your health, come the time to be jolly.

With November highlighting men’s health, we took the opportunity to spotlight issues that men rarely talk about. For instance, 65% of men acknowledged delaying going to the doctor as long as possible, and it all comes down to the superhero complex, an affliction most prevalent among men. We’re also proud to feature men’s HIV coaching initiative Coach Mpilo which works in communities to support HIV-positive men in taking control of their status and regaining a healthy, safe, and meaningful life.

Without sounding all doom and gloom, we’ve managed to sprinkle this edition with some light-hearted humour with our No Nut November piece. Are you a fan of it? Have you tried it? All in all, we enjoyed putting this month’s read together. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy it as well. – Marchelle It’s been an incredibly long year and by now everyone is looking forward to unwinding this festive season.

With that in mind, we would like to dedicate this month’s IOL Health digital magazine to Movember, also known as “No Shave November”. We wanted to shed light on a range of issues other than just cosmetic challenges like raising awareness about men’s health issues, including cancer and demystifying their health. We hope you enjoy it, and happy holidays in advance! – Vuyile

