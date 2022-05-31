This month’s IOL Health magazine is all about preparing yourself for winter and all the health issues it comes with

Winter is here. And while ,for some of us, it’s an excuse to gorge ourselves on comfort foods, it’s really all about making sure that our health is in tip-top shape. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had to focus greater attention on the state of our health. I remember in the early days of Covid-19 how fearful we were. Beyond just being scared to leave our homes, we were also taking extra precautions to not fall sick.

Many relied on quacks, hacks and tips from the internet, some of which had bad effects on their health. Thank goodness that time is mostly over. IOL HEALTH COVER JUNE 2022This month’s IOL Health magazine is all about preparing yourself for winter and all the health issues it comes with Now that we know more about Covid-19 and vaccinations and boosters have come, we are better equipped to handle the virus.

In this issue of the IOL Health magazine, we have stories that will help you prepare better for the winter months, from findings ways to boost our immune systems, to debunking vaccine myths, whether it’s the flu vaccine or the Covid-19 vaccine and eating the right foods for our holistic health. With load shedding a constant in our lives, sometimes we find it difficult to keep warm. Luckily, we had some experts on hand who told us what we need to do to stay cosy and save on electricity this winter. While we know that summer bodies are made in winter, it is difficult to stay in shape. But there are ways of doing it, as we reveal in our stories about preparing for hiking season in winter. UNSPLASH While we know that summer bodies are made in winter, it is difficult to stay in shape. But there are ways of doing it, as we reveal in our stories about preparing for hiking season in winter.

But also, don’t forget to indulge. I am certain many will enjoy our spicy tea articles and will be running to the kitchen to make a spiced-up beverage that’s nutritious and delicious and will warm you up. I hope you will keep referring to this magazine whenever you find yourself needing answers about the flu vaccine, the foods to eat to help boost your immune system and how to keep your skin and body looking good this season. Read the magazine here