Friday, April 28, 2023

This month’s issue of IOL Health digital magazine is jam-packed with cold and flu remedies

Published 2h ago

They say prevention is better than cure, and we couldn’t agree more.

As the colder months breeze in, it’s time to add on those extra layers. But it’s also a sign that if you’re not vaccinated already, now’s the time to get your flu shot.

In this edition of IOL Health’s digital magazine, we arm you with everything you’ll need when protecting your family against the cold and flu.

We’ve listed both public and private healthcare facilities where flu shots are available, the importance of getting your vaccinations, and just because Covid is out of sight, it doesn’t mean it’s not there.

For those who prefer to go the natural route, there’s an in-depth article on immune boosters that can be found in your kitchen pantry.

For those who prefer to go the natural route, there's an in-depth article on immune boosters that can be found in your kitchen pantry.

Now is the time to be proactive, so stock up on your multi-vitamins and don’t forget to keep up with your fitness routine.

We hope you enjoy this edition - Vuyile and Marchelle

Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.

