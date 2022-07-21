This winter know the difference between white, yellow, green and blood-stained mucus

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics says as we head into the winter season, allergens, like pollen, hot, spicy food, dairy products, certain medications, smoking or pollution even a dry indoor environment can be a contributing factor in the production of mucus. According to the Pharma Dynamics spokesperson, mucus is a crucial component of our immune system because it serves as a lubricant, moisturising the tissues in our bodies and enabling functions like swallowing, blinking and bowel movement.

“It also traps unwanted bacteria, viruses and allergens from entering our bodies and flushes them out. Mucus also fights against infection by facilitating the movement of antibodies or white blood cells to sites of infection and it regulates the body’s microbiome.” The body produces both mucus and phlegm, but the two are different. While phlegm is thicker and produced by the lungs and throat, mucus is a thinner discharge that comes from the nose or sinuses.

However, excessive mucus production can be a bother. This is where mucolytics can help. It works by breaking down mucus in the airways and lungs, allowing you to breathe more easily. It can be taken by adults, adolescents and children over the age of two. But what do you do when mucus changes from white to yellow or green?

Jennings asserts that when mucus is thin and clear, it’s healthy, but when it changes colour it’s time to visit your doctor. • Yellow mucus is a sign of illness. • Green mucus is an indication of infection. The mucus appears green because it contains neutrophils, white blood cells that release a greenish enzyme when fighting infections.

• Blood-tinged or brown mucus is common with upper respiratory infections. The inside of your nose may become irritated and tiny veins may burst from all the blowing. Having a small amount of blood in your mucus is normal, but excessive bleeding is not! Last, you should seek medical attention if you have excessive mucus for longer than four weeks, mucus that is thickening and in excess, fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up blood and wheezing.