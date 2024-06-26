Independent Online
Tips and strategies that can help you lose stubborn belly fat

Cardiovascular exercise, such as running, can help burn calories and reduce overall body fat. Picture: Kampus Production / Pexels

Published 3h ago

Belly fat is a common concern for many people, as excess fat around the midsection not only affects our appearance, but also poses serious health risks.

These include heart disease, diabetes, strokes and high blood pressure.

Fortunately, there are ways you can effectively reduce belly fat and improve your overall health.

Here are a few tips and strategies that can help you.

Cut back on sugar and refined carbs

Excess sugar and refined carbohydrates can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn promotes storage in the abdominal area.

Limit your intake of sugary beverages, pastries, white bread, and pasta.

Eat a balanced diet

Focus on consuming whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Include lots of fibre and low-calorie foods in your diet as well.

Increase cardio exercise

Cardiovascular exercise, such as running, cycling, or swimming, can help burn calories and reduce overall body fat, including belly fat.

Cardiovascular exercise, such as running, cycling, or swimming, can help burn calories. Picture: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio each week.

Incorporate strength training

Building muscle mass through strength training exercises can help boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

Aim to incorporate resistance training at least two to three times per week.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help curb hunger, boost metabolism, and support the body’s fat-burning processes.

Manage stress

Chronic stress can lead to the release of cortisol, a hormone that promotes fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area.

Be consistent

Remember that losing belly fat takes time and dedication.

Stay consistent with your healthy eating and exercise habits, and be patient with yourself as you work towards your goal.

IOL Lifestyle

