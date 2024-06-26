Tips and strategies that can help you lose stubborn belly fat

Belly fat is a common concern for many people, as excess fat around the midsection not only affects our appearance, but also poses serious health risks. These include heart disease, diabetes, strokes and high blood pressure.

Fortunately, there are ways you can effectively reduce belly fat and improve your overall health. Here are a few tips and strategies that can help you. Cut back on sugar and refined carbs Excess sugar and refined carbohydrates can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn promotes storage in the abdominal area.

Limit your intake of sugary beverages, pastries, white bread, and pasta. Eat a balanced diet Focus on consuming whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Include lots of fibre and low-calorie foods in your diet as well.

Increase cardio exercise Cardiovascular exercise, such as running, cycling, or swimming, can help burn calories and reduce overall body fat, including belly fat. Cardiovascular exercise, such as running, cycling, or swimming, can help burn calories. Picture: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio each week. Incorporate strength training Building muscle mass through strength training exercises can help boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

Aim to incorporate resistance training at least two to three times per week. Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help curb hunger, boost metabolism, and support the body’s fat-burning processes. Manage stress Chronic stress can lead to the release of cortisol, a hormone that promotes fat storage, particularly in the abdominal area.