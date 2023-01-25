Tips for keeping an ADHD child’s school bag organised

Let’s face it, attending school requires responsibilities that even adults could find challenging. Being organised throughout the day can be challenging, especially for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It involves managing multiple classes, meeting deadlines, and keeping track of assignments, books, pens, pencils, lunch boxes, phones, laptops, and anything else that might end up in a backpack. Because they are frequently easily distracted, those with ADHD, that is. They could struggle to pay attention to directions, carry out duties, organise materials, and maintain order in their possessions.

As a result, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, kids also frequently misplace school-related items including supplies, books, eyeglasses, and homework. Additionally, findings from a 2018 study titled “Working Memory and Organisational Abilities Problems in ADHD” revealed that kids and teenagers with ADHD have notable deficiencies in working memory and all-encompassing organisational skills. In other words, children with ADHD may find it challenging to anticipate, plan, carry out, and maintain goal-directed behaviours like being organised and on-task due to decreased working memory. However, organising your child’s life, particularly their bag, can significantly impact how they feel about school.

In this article, we’ll look at nine backpack organisation ideas, including advice on the best backpack styles, what materials to buy, how to load a bag, and why using a colour-coding system to keep your kids organised could be the best option. Find a backpack that works with your child's brain, not against it, says child psychologist Dr Michael J Kofler, who asserts that this is the first step towards organisation. Avoid purses and bags with numerous pockets, secret chambers, and zippers. Unfortunately, the likelihood that anything would be difficult to discover increases with the number of pockets and compartments, he warns.

In light of this, the ideal backpack for ADHD in middle and high school students often features one to two large pockets (one in the back and one in the front), as well as two little pockets. Younger children can get away with a backpack that has just one big compartment with a zipper. Don’t forget to use the drink holder, too. Usually, this is on the side of the bag. Lastly, take note of the straps. You’ll need cushioned, sufficiently sized straps to evenly distribute the weight. The backpack should ideally be tried on by your child before being purchased to guarantee proper fit. A youngster with ADHD may find organising a backpack to be extremely scary. Packing or organising their baggage isn’t always as simple as it seems because their brains often handle more information and more quickly than those of most people. Picture: Pexels The following step is to fill your chosen backpack with supplies. Check the supply lists provided by the school before going to the supermarket because they frequently include the necessary things. Otherwise, the following materials could be worth buying:

A planner An excellent planner has space for notes and a view of the entire month. This offers your child the chance to go over a task or exam in further detail so that they will be aware of what to accomplish when they get home. When in doubt, always use a paper planner for the following reasons: They won’t be able to enter the assignment or test information into the calendar straight immediately if your adolescent has a teacher who forbids phones or only permits them during specific periods in class. They run a higher chance of forgetting it later when they have access to a phone because of this. The paper planner should be their primary source, however they may easily add items online afterwards. Notebooks, binders, and folders

If you may choose between them, folders usually perform better than binders. Papers spilling out of binders, ragged holes, and general disarray are common problems. You can place handouts and notes on opposite sides of a folder. Another process that a folder avoids is the need to hole punch, locate the appropriate portion, open the rings, and insert the paper. Pencils, paper, and other supplies A big eraser and lots of pencils should be on hand. Pens, highlighters, coloured pencils, markers, scissors, and a calculator, if necessary, are other items you’ll need. Consider purchasing erasable pens in several colours. Your youngster may then colour-code their notes, which can keep them engaged and focused in class. Additionally, it’s a smart idea to get a sizeable, transparent pouch or box to store goods in so that your youngster can quickly identify objects.

Sticky notes Put three to four little stacks of sticky notes in the pocket. Sticky notes make things stand out, such as items to study for and additional remarks on assignments. They can also be used as tabs in textbooks or in planners. Colour-coding notebooks, books, and folders is a great aid for children with ADHD, according to Dr Michael J. Kofler’s study, since it takes the brain out of the process of determining which book is their maths book and which folder belongs with it. Consider it a “grab and go” arrangement.

Here, choosing a single colour for each subject is crucial. For students in middle and high school, this includes selecting a colour for the textbook cover that goes with the accompanying notebook and folder. For instance, choose a red notepad, red folder, or red binder to go with the maths textbook. The advantage of this method is that it doesn’t take long for people to figure out that red equals maths. Every subject is noticeable, especially while wearing a large bag. Children of all ages benefit from having a homework folder, according to study from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information. No of the class, any unfinished or unturned-in homework can be placed in this folder. Make sure it differs in colour and design from the other folders.

Additionally, you should insist that your child always carry it in the same location in their backpack. This makes it simple to check for assignments that need to be turned in or to double-check things before they leave the house. According to Dr Michael J. Kofler, a dedicated homework folder with a checklist is also a useful aid for parents who check their child’s bag or assignments every day when they return home from school. You may pull out just one folder to see what assignments your child has that night rather than digging through many folders or crumpled papers at the bottom of the backpack. To make sure that homework is finished and submitted on time, it might be useful for parents and instructors to sign off on the homework folder each day.