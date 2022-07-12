Tips on how to keep a healthy brain and body while at work

With Corporate Wellness Week having been observed in the first week of July, this is an opportunity to learn how you can maintain a healthy mind and body in order to be productive at work. Given that a healthy body and brain enable you to function at your best, it is essential to take both into account.

A job can be advantageous to a person in many ways, but some people face significant workplace stress, endangering their health, says Omy Naidoo, co-founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians. Depression is categorised as a mood disorder, and is strongly linked with unhappiness, a loss of joy in daily activities, social isolation and feelings of worthlessness. However, depression influences not only how a person feels and behaves, but also how they think. According to research by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), work-related stress, major depression, burnout and anxiety disorders cause more than 40% of all work-related illnesses.

Employees frequently complain about how work-related stress affects their performance and health. In this regard, maintaining brain health can help you stay balanced and productive at work. “Maintaining a healthy mind and body is essential,” adds Naidoo. Research suggests our brains process information when they are not consciously processing it. It can be rejuvenating to let our minds wander.

Similarly, healthy practices can still help people maintain a healthy brain even when a variety of factors, such as age and genetics, have an impact on brain health. Here are some tips on how you can maintain a healthy mind at work: Take breaks frequently

To maintain a healthy mind and body, make it a habit to get some fresh air and eat healthy foods during your breaks. You don’t have to sit at your desk all day to be productive. Take frequent breaks to refocus your mind and maintain a fresh perspective on your work. Ensure you get enough sleep Every bodily function depends on sleep, which also has an impact on your physical and mental health for the following day. Getting sufficient sleep the night before work can help you stay focused and productive. The best way to improve the quality of your sleep is to create a bedtime routine and limit your distractions. You will be less likely to feel tired during the workday. Eight hours of sleep is recommended.

Make exercise a part of your daily routine Exercising can be beneficial for your mental health. This will improve your memory, brain function and stress relief. Your physical health and energy can be boosted by exercising throughout the day. Taking a walk during your break can be a simple way to exercise to maintain a healthy mind and body. Maintain a healthy diet

It’s just as crucial to maintain good physical health as good mental health. Since it will have a big impact on how you perform every day, a balanced diet can help with both physical and brain health in this regard. Additionally, a healthy diet can help you focus and retain information more easily, as well as keep mental health issues like depression and anxiety at bay. Manage stress Being stressed can lead to forgetfulness and disorganisation, affecting productivity at work. You may feel depressed, lose concentration, have difficulties remembering, or have difficulty paying attention. In order to maintain a healthy mind, it is recommended that you deal with stress.