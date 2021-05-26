Tips on how to manage arthritis pain during winter

During winter, many people start complaining about arthritis. While cold weather does not cause arthritis, it can amplify aches and pains causing a disruption in everyday life.

Arthritis is reported to be the number one cause of disability in many countries.

According to the Centre of Orthopedic and Surgical Care and Research, there are two types of arthritis known as inflammatory and non-inflammatory, and cold weather can have an effect on both types.

If joint pain becomes increasingly hard to deal with during the winter here are ways to help alleviate the discomfort.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet can help you keep off the extra kilograms that can add more stress to your joints. Consider adding foods which can help fight inflammation that can cause joint pain, such as omega-3-rich fish (salmon, tuna, and mackerel), soybeans, green tea, and walnuts, recommends the Pain Center.

Get your vitamin D in; you naturally get less vitamin D in the autumn and winter, and being deficient might make your joints hurt more.

Be active

Exercise is considered the single most effective non-drug treatment for reducing joint pain and improving movement in patients with osteoarthritis. The Centre of Orthopedic and Surgical Care and Research says, exercise is a key strategy to relieve pain, improve energy, and strengthen muscles, which helps to better support our joints. Winter can pose various obstacles to getting outside for exercise. Indoor exercise options can include yoga, indoor cycling, aerobics, free-weights, and walking or running on a treadmill.

Warm water

If activity isn't doing a great job of helping your blood circulate quickly to your hands, Everyday Health, a health portal, says you should head over to the sink. Soaking your hands in hot water, doing the dishes, or just running warm water over your hands and rubbing them together will loosen them up and make them more comfortable.