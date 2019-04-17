Picpedia

Working around-the-clock in today's technologically connected world and striking a work-life balance seems almost impossible. However, finding the right balance in this fast-paced world is essential.

With people experiencing workplace anxiety and depression now more than ever, managing work-related stress is the need of the hour. Dr Shruthi M Hegde, an ayurveda expert at the Himalaya Drug Company, said stress could bring down your productivity, leading to fatigue.

Small changes in your busy and fast-paced life could help relieve stress to a great extent and manage your work-life balance.

TIPS:

* At times when you feel stressed out it's important to stay calm and rejuvenate to keep yourself going. You could use various ways to rejuvenate. It could be taking time out and listening to your favourite music, taking a stroll, speaking to someone you like, getting enough sleep or having the right health regimen.

* Including the right herbs in your health regimen could help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

* It's important to maintain a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and the immune system in order to reduce the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. One must practise comprehensive relaxation techniques for the mind and body, and include fitness activities like dance, yoga and meditation.

* Rejuvenation and relaxation are the most important factors to combat stress. Additionally, one can add herbs like ashwagandha to one's health supplements to manage stress more effectively. Traditionally referred to as an adaptogen, ashwagandha helps in uplifting one's mood, reducing anxiety, improving energy levels and reducing stress hormones.

According to a scientific study, the ashwagandha root extract has beneficial effects on the body under chronic stress. Ayurveda texts and modern research indicate that ashwagandha is known for its adaptogen properties, which help bring about a healthy balance between the nervous and immune systems.

IANS