Tired of tampons? We've got the lowdown on pros and cons of switching to menstrual cups

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Periods can be tedious, and we're not going to get started with all the admin that comes with "that time of the month"! If you're wondering if there’s a more convenient and eco-friendly way to go with your flow, the answer is YES: Menstrual Cups. Despite its long history, the menstrual cup is not commonly known. Like tampons, menstrual cups are inserted into the vagina during your period to collect blood. An early version of a bullet-shaped menstrual cup was patented in 1932 by the midwifery group of McGlasson and Perkins. Picture: Pexels Two types of cups are available:

A vaginal cup, which is bell-shaped and placed in the vagina.

A cervical cup, which, like a diaphragm for contraception, is placed around the cervix high in the vagina.

Menstrual cups are usually made of rubber, or latex and can last up to 10 years; disposable single-use menstrual cups also exist.

Independence Family Health Centre gynaecologist Erin Higgins gives us the pros and cons of menstrual cups:

Pros

Lower costs

Some cups are designed for long-term use – even years – providing significant cost savings over tampons and pads.

Eco-friendly

Since they are reusable, there’s less waste to clog up landfills and fewer trees sacrificed to make the paper-based alternatives.

No embarrassing odour

Vaginal pH and beneficial bacteria stay in place. Tampons absorb your vaginal fluid along with the blood, which may disturb the vagina’s delicate pH and bacterial balance.

More time between changes

You can go up to 12 hours with a menstrual cup before having to empty it.

Cons

More mess

The main disadvantage that Higgins's patients mention is how messy emptying the cup is, she said.

Possible fit problems

If you have a dropped uterus or uterine prolapse, Higgins said that a menstrual cup may not fit in place properly.

She said the only way to know if a menstrual cup will work for you is to buy one and give it a try.

Related Video: