Tips your vagina needs. Picture: Cliff Booth/Pexels

To avoid putting your vaginal health at risk, consider these 4 tips

By Vuyolwethu Fundam Time of article published 1h ago

In Tanzania, a new trend has emerged in which teenage girls clean their vaginal areas with lemon and Coca-Cola.

According to The Citizen, Venoranda Rebecca, the founder of Youth Changers Kenya, shared this during a webinar hosted by Youth Agenda last month on Safeguarding Children and Adolescents Against Violence.

Teenage girls believe that cleaning their vaginas with Coca-Cola and lemon after sex will prevent them from becoming pregnant.

While chatting to The Sun, Dr Sarah Jarvis GP and clinical director of Patientaccess.com said: "It’s a terrible idea to wash your vagina out with lemon juice. Lemon juice is highly acidic (the clue is in the name – it’s full of citric acid), which can damage the delicate lining of your vagina."

To avoid putting your vaginal health at risk, below are four tips your vagina needs:

Practise safe sex

Condoms can prevent pregnancy or lower the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Sex toys should also be covered with a condom, according to experts, because they may not be clean at times – leaving you susceptible to infections.

Go for check-ups

A gynaecologist can help you to understand your vagina and also check for possible infections.

Be vigilant about personal-care

Experts say that vaginas are self-cleaning organs – but, you have to maintain proper hygiene around the vaginal area.

Watch what is on your plate

Maintaining a balanced diet is beneficial to both your vaginal and physical health. Experts advise that foods with live cultures, such as yoghurt, have beneficial bacteria that aid vaginal health.

