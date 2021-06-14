To avoid putting your vaginal health at risk, consider these 4 tips

In Tanzania, a new trend has emerged in which teenage girls clean their vaginal areas with lemon and Coca-Cola. According to The Citizen, Venoranda Rebecca, the founder of Youth Changers Kenya, shared this during a webinar hosted by Youth Agenda last month on Safeguarding Children and Adolescents Against Violence.

Teenage girls believe that cleaning their vaginas with Coca-Cola and lemon after sex will prevent them from becoming pregnant. While chatting to The Sun, Dr Sarah Jarvis GP and clinical director of Patientaccess.com said: "It’s a terrible idea to wash your vagina out with lemon juice. Lemon juice is highly acidic (the clue is in the name – it’s full of citric acid), which can damage the delicate lining of your vagina." To avoid putting your vaginal health at risk, below are four tips your vagina needs:

Practise safe sex Condoms can prevent pregnancy or lower the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Sex toys should also be covered with a condom, according to experts, because they may not be clean at times – leaving you susceptible to infections. Go for check-ups

A gynaecologist can help you to understand your vagina and also check for possible infections. Be vigilant about personal-care Experts say that vaginas are self-cleaning organs – but, you have to maintain proper hygiene around the vaginal area.