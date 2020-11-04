To gargle or not to gargle? That is the question

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gargling should be a daily habit – for many and varied reasons, and there is a mouthful of scientific evidence to prove why. But the topic is fraught with dental dilemmas… To brush or to gargle? How frequently to gargle? What to gargle with? To gargle or not to gargle? Betadine helps to shed some light on the topic. Fact 1: How frequently you should gargle depends on your needs.

The daily routine of using mouthwash once a day for 30 seconds helps keep your mouth in tip-top shape and reduces the risk of bacterial or viral infections.

But the minute your throat feels itchy or sore you should increase the frequency to four times a day.

More than 85% of all sore throat infections in adults and children younger than five years of age are caused by viruses, which can’t be treated with antibacterial solutions or antibiotics.

As the old adage goes, prevention is better than cure, and by using an anti-bacterial solution regularly, you can prevent a throat infection.

With a 30 second gargle, four times a day, a mouthwash offers a medicated formulation for the treatment and protection against oral and throat infection.

Fact 2: Not all mouthwashes do the same job.

The benefits you’ll get from using a mouthwash daily depend greatly on the type of product you’re using.

There are two types of mouthwashes – cosmetic and therapeutic.

Rinsing with a cosmetic mouthwash will loosen bits of food from your teeth, lessen bacteria in your mouth, temporarily reduce bad breath and leave a refreshing taste in your mouth.

Therapeutic mouthwashes contain additional active ingredients such as essential oils, chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium and fluoride, which have been proven to reduce plaque or fight cavities.

A mouthwash that contains a povidone-iodine medicated solution is effective in killing the germs associated with both viral and bacterial infections2.

Fact 3: A combination of brushing and gargling is your best route to dental health.

Mouthwash can’t replace brushing your teeth.

Regular flossing and brushing with a soft-bristled toothbrush does a much more effective job of removing plaque and debris than mouthwash alone.

Research shows that gargling with a medicated mouthwash with antibacterial properties as part of your oral care routine not only improves the overall cleanliness of your mouth and helps to keep gum inflammation at bay, it can also kill germs and reduce the risk of contracting flu.

Fact 4: Gargle for at least 30 seconds for maximum results.

Mouthwashes are at their most effective when in contact with your mouth tissues for 30 seconds per use.

If you find they’re too strong or sting you should dilute them with water, and some mouthwashes are designed to be diluted.

The most important advice is to use mouthwash as directed by the manufacturer.

Fact 5: There is an active ingredient that can help in the fight against Covid-19.

Povidone iodine (PVP-I) is a powerful antiseptic ingredient recommended by the SA Dental Association in their dental protocol in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PVP-I has been scientifically proven to kill the Covid-19 virus in 30 seconds, in laboratory tests.

In July this year, results of laboratory tests conducted at a Singapore medical school were published that recognised the “broad-spectrum antimicrobial and rapid virucidal activity of PVP-I products against the SARS-CoV-2 virus”.