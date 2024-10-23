Top foods to boost your focus during exams

The matric final exams are currently underway and learners are feeling the pressure to perform at their best. While hitting the books is essential, fueling your body with the right foods can significantly enhance your focus, memory, and overall cognitive function.

Here’s how students can eat their way to success during this demanding academic period. Breakfast Oats: Begin your day with a hearty bowl of oats, which delivers sustained energy with its complex carbohydrates. Enhance its nutritional profile by topping it with nuts, seeds, or berries.

Eggs: Renowned for being packed with protein and essential vitamins, eggs are a power-packed breakfast option. Whether scrambled, in an omelette, or boiled, they provide vital nutrients for brain health. Eggs provide vital nutrients for brain health. Picture: Mona Sabha Cabrera / Pexels Greek yoghurt: This protein-rich treat can kickstart your day. Pair it with fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for a nutritious morning meal.

Snacks for studying Nuts and seeds: A blend of almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds delivers healthy fats, proteins, and fibre. These nutrient-dense snacks aid in providing stable energy, and keeping focus during those long study sessions. Fruits and vegetables: Load up on colourful fruits like berries and citrus, along with leafy greens.

These foods are high in antioxidants and vitamins, crucial for supporting cognitive function. Load up on colourful fruits like berries. Picture: Nacho Posse / Pexels Dark chocolate: A small piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can serve as a mood enhancer and offers antioxidant benefits. Hydration is key Water: Staying hydrated is vital for optimal brain function.

It is essential for students to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep their minds sharp and alert. Herbal tea: Opt for calming teas like green tea and chamomile to improve focus. However, students should be cautious of excessive caffeine, as it can induce jitters and disrupt sleep patterns.

Additional tips for exam success Balanced meals: Consuming regular, balanced meals can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of energy crashes. Limit processed foods: Processed delicacies often contain unhealthy fats, excessive sugars, and artificial additives that may detrimentally impact cognitive function. Listen to your body: Paying attention to physical cues is crucial.