Treadmill, exercise bike, rowing machine: what’s the best option for cardio at home?

Are you thinking of investing in a home gym? You can't go wrong with the classic cardio trio: the treadmill, the stationary bike, and the rowing machine. But which one reigns supreme for your home workouts? Let's break it down!

The Treadmill King of calorie burning, the treadmill is hard to beat for sheer intensity. Running works your whole body, boosting your heart rate and burning serious energy. Plus, it strengthens your bones – a huge benefit as you age. However, the impact can be rough on joints, especially for those with existing conditions. Treadmills also require more maintenance (think motors and belts) and can take up a significant chunk of space.

A man on a treadmill in his garage, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Davenham, Britain, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington The Stationary Bike Looking for a low-impact way to reach your cardio goals? Hop on a stationary bike but remember that proper positioning is key – aim for a comfortable knee bend at the bottom of your pedal stroke. While cycling is excellent for heart health and metabolism, it doesn't pack the same bone-building punch as running or walking. However, it offers a fantastic cardio workout without stressing your joints. The Rowing Machine Are you pushed for time but want a killer cardio session? The rowing machine might be your champion. It engages your entire body, including your upper body, pushing your heart and lungs even harder than running or cycling. This translates to a serious calorie burn!

Before you become a rowing champion, consider these points: The correct rowing technique can be tricky. While a rower can help, remember good form relies on your legs, not your arms and back. Additionally, rowing doesn't offer the same bone health benefits as running. Fitness instructor, Dane Mitchell from Ignite Fitness at Newspaper House, goes through a few gym drills and passes on a few tips to keep fit during this summer, such as exercising on this rowing machine. Picture: Jason Boud The verdict: The one you'll actually use! The best cardio machine is the one that fits your goals, health limitations, and most importantly, your enjoyment! Consistency matters most. Choose the equipment you find most fun, so you'll stick with it and reap the long-term rewards.