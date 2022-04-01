Try these tips to keep your eyes safe at work

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, most of us are working from home, and our time spent on digital screens has increased. You spend almost the entire day staring at your laptop or computer screen.

The situation is similar for adults and children who are not working but are watching TV or using social media. Because of the increase in digital screen time, your eyes are under more strain than usual. There are some things you should do to keep your two most valuable assets (your eyes) safe and secure.

Keep laptop/computer at proper distance It is always best to keep your laptop at arm's length. Picture: Unsplash Many people use their digital devices by holding them up to their eyes. Such people are frequently at a higher risk of developing eye problems, especially when combined with long hours at the workplace. It is always best to keep your laptop at arm's length. That is, the screen should be at an appropriate distance from your eyes. Your screen should be at least an arm's length (25 inches) away and slightly lower than eye level. This reduces the strain on the eyes and reduces the intensity of the light.

Adjust your screen position and brightness The placement of your screen is more important than you realise. In fact, it has a significant impact on how your eyes feel after a long day at work. Adjust the screen position and brightness so that you can work on your system without straining or focusing too hard. If your eyes are too weak, however, you should see a doctor.

Try to work in natural light Always try to work in natural light rather than using LED or tube lights. When sunlight enters your room through doors and windows, it relaxes your eyes. It also aids you in remaining active throughout the day. Take regular breaks

One of the most important things to remember when working from home is to take regular breaks. This is one effective piece of advice that many people disregard because they are constantly focused on their work. However, it is recommended that you take your gaze away from the screen for at least 5 minutes every hour. It also improves your concentration and productivity. This is an all-around win-win situation! So remember to take breaks. Regular eye examinations are essential for maintaining good eye health at work. Picture: Pexels Practice eye exercises

Take some time every 24 hours to do some regular eye exercises. Your eyes, like any other muscle, require regular exercise to stay strong and healthy. The 20-20-20 rule is one such simple exercise that you can do while working from home. After every 20 minutes, look away from your screen for 20 seconds and focus on any object 20 feet away. Don't forget to blink

In general, you blink every four seconds, but some studies show that this decreases by more than half when working with digital screens. Make an effort to blink as frequently as possible to keep your eyes moisturised and prevent them from becoming dry and irritated. Use bigger fonts The size of the fonts on your laptop or computer can often influence how our eyes feel. The smaller the font, the more strain on the eyes. This is due to the fact that smaller fonts require more focus while reading, causing your eyes to strain. So, while reading long documents, adjust the screen font as much as possible.

Ensure proper lighting Glare is a major cause of eye strain. Glare on a digital screen is caused by harsh overhead lighting or light from windows, which are usually directly behind or in front of you. Position your computer/laptop screen to avoid glare and, if necessary, use drapes or blinds on windows. Stay hydrated