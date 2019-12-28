When 40 people with slightly high cholesterol ate two large apples a day for eight weeks, it lowered their levels of bad cholesterol by almost four percent, which could reduce the risk of a stroke or heart attack.

Apples contain a fibre that fuels gut bacteria which might lower cholesterol. The Renetta Canada variety used in the study are especially high in polyphenols, thought to relax blood vessels.

Senior author Professor Julie Lovegrove, of the University of Reading, said: “We believe the fibre and polyphenols are important and apples are a popular fruit among all ages.”

Although the effects were small compared with drugs such as statins, experts say the benefits of a healthy diet accumulate over time.

The study, involving people aged 20 to 69, was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

