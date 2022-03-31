TWO YEARS OF COVID: Remember those vagina-scented masks?

Remember that video clip of a local woman wearing her thong as a mask in a grocery store after she was told by staff to put on a face covering? The clip, reportedly recorded at a Pick n Pay store, drew the ire of many South Africans.

As the country struggled with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, not wearing a mask in public had become a criminal offence in South Africa and carried a R1 500 penalty. But what many struggled with was the fact she went as far as wearing her underwear over her mouth and face. If you thought that was bizarre, it gets even weirder.

Introducing vagina-scented masks… New Jersey native Angela Anderson had been making a killing with her online business. The 55-year-old founded Coronapussy, a company that sells vagina-smelling face masks for $4.99 (about R80). The strangest thing is she managed to sell 500 in the first 24 hours.

Anderson thought of the idea after being fired from her hotel job, foolishumor.com reported, and decided on supplementing her income by designing a mask different from any other. “Next week we’ll release another 500 units for sale at the same price, they’re not made fast… otherwise the aroma disappear in a few hours,” she told the online publication back in 2021. We know what you’re thinking: how does she acquire that “authentic” smell for her masks?

She explained that a fine cloth is placed in the vagina for two hours and then glued inside the mask. “With (these) face masks you can be protected and also enjoy that vaginal smell that people love. This idea is working out,” she said. And business has been booming for Anderson. So much so she plans to add a penis-scented mask to her collection.