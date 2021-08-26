Uber sweetens vaccine incentive deal, offers free rides to vaccination sites

Transport to the vaccination site is one less thing to worry about for those who want to get the Covid-19 jab. Until October 31, 2021, all people eligible for vaccination and people who want to vaccinate will be able to claim two free Uber trips with a value of up to R100 to and from vaccination sites across the country.

The partnership between Uber, Mastercard and the Department of Health is helping as many people as possible receive their vaccination during the Covid-19 vaccination rollout seasons. Frans Hiemstra, Uber general manager from Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We applaud the Department of Health’s efforts to vaccinate the community, and we would like to do our part, along with our partners, to support these efforts. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve been looking at how we can support our communities and prioritise their health and safety. Our recent expansion into an additional 21 smaller cities and towns across South Africa means we support more people across the country.”

Experts have noted the global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, impacted economic activity and transformed the way we live. The South African economy's recovery depends strongly on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, and with strategic partnerships such as these, recovery is possible. The department is calling upon eligible people to support all initiatives established to make life-saving vaccines accessible by going out in numbers to vaccinate to protect themselves and their loved ones. The latest cohort to be eligible for the jab is aged between 18 and 35 years. President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the youth for being at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa hailed the youth for their positivity and determination to get the vaccine since registration for people in the 18 to 34 age category opened. He described their turnout as "impressive" and that it filled him with "great pride". "The young people of our country are giving us all hope that an end to this time of hardship is within our sights," he wrote. "We have seen the youth step up to keep themselves and others safe. We have seen youth formations and community organisations, young leaders, influencers and content creators using their platforms to share public health messages with their peers.