UK study finds new symptoms related to Covid-19

London - A study published by the Imperial College London has found some new symptoms, including chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches, related to the novel coronavirus. Based on a survey of more than 1 million people between June 2020 and January 2021, the study said the new symptoms were in addition to the "classic" symptoms of the virus which are already included in the National Health Service (NHS) guidance, such as fever, new persistent cough, loss of sense of smell and/or taste, reports Xinhua news agency. There was some variation in symptoms depending on age, but chills were associated with Covid-19 across all age groups, said the study released by the REACT (Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission) team at the Imperial College London. The more symptoms people showed, the more likely they were infected by the virus, it further revealed. However, around 60 percent of infected people did not report any symptoms at all in the week leading up to their test, according to the research.

A number of Covid-19 survivors have also said that despite recovering in the first wave of infections, they are still haunted by some of the symptoms which experts have termed “Long-Covid”.

“Long-Covid” or “Covid long-haulers” describes people with Covid-19 who experience symptoms for more than 28 days after diagnosis.

For those treating their symptoms at home, SA patients have found three medical devices to be very popular.

Pulse Oximeter

Despite a new study showing that the pulse oximeter are more error-prone in people with darker skin, these devices are becoming increasingly popular for home use, with pharmacies in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly running short of the oxygen monitors.

Nebuliser machine

The nebuliser can be used to relieve symptoms of various lung conditions by administering both quick-relief medicines and long-term control medicines.

Face mask ventilator

A face mask ventilator is a non-invasive method of supporting a person’s breathing and oxygen levels.