UKZN doctoral scholar investigates role of vultures in traditional South African medicine

According to African Journals Online (AJOL), a holistic field of study, traditional African medicine incorporates elements of African mysticism as well as local herbal remedies. About 80% of Africans rely on indigenous therapies for their most basic health-related requirements.

Traditional medicine, especially in South Africa, makes extensive use of vultures, and there is evidence that this use is at least partially to blame for the country's rapidly declining vulture numbers, reports the Selati Wilderness Foundation. There was little knowledge of the scope of the trafficking in animal parts, notably vultures, for traditional medicine until quite recently. Clemson University’s ecological sciences research indicates that, over the years, it has been challenging to gather accurate statistics on the volume and turnover of traded species, which is necessary to evaluate potential effects on species populations because vulture use is illegal and hidden.

Dr Nomthandazo Manqele, an ecological sciences PhD candidate who hails from a family of four at Adams Mission in Durban, claims that having a connection to animals was not a component of life in her quasi-rural environment. She did, however, cultivate an appreciation of the environment, and a school excursion to the Umbogavango Nature Reserve solidified her decision to work in the natural sciences. She had every intention to continue her education after finishing high school – and she has realised that dream. Former KwaMakhutha Comprehensive High School students who were now enrolled at the University of KwaZulu-Natal visited and helped prospective students with their admissions applications.

Manqele was approved for a Bachelor of Social Sciences in environmental management after receiving assistance with registration and application costs from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and housing assistance from her mother and her cousin who was studying social work.

Following her completion of a Bachelor of Science with Honours in geography and environmental management, Manqele worked as an intern for Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, where she gained more conservation-related skills and solidified her desire to work in the field. She received funding from the SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) to complete her Master's degree at UKZN. Specifically focused on the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, she evaluated the causes, effects, and trade in illegally harvested bush meat on serval and oribi in South Africa. She conducted interviews with hunters who slaughtered the animals for their flesh, skins, and for use in traditional medicine under the supervision of Professor Trevor Hill.

Her PhD research, which was also financed by Sanbi, was inspired by this study and focused on study sites in Zululand. It examined especially how traditional healers used vultures, the most endangered group of raptors in the world today. Sanbi’s Dr Sarah-Anne Selier and Professor Colleen Downs, who holds the South African research chair in Ecosystem Health and Biodiversity in KZN and the Eastern Cape, oversaw Manqele’s research. Manqele discovered that, while wildlife does not have inherent medicinal potential like plants, there are practices in traditional South African medicine that focus on fostering the acquisition of elements and/or behavioural characteristics of species for faith-based uses, such as locating stolen possessions, returning lost romantic partners, developing cognitive ability or enlightenment, luck and so on.

UKZN’s research shows that many people belonging to the Zulu tribal denomination claim that vultures have a “sixth sense” or clairvoyant ability because they can detect carcasses over extremely long distances. Vultures are coveted in traditional medicine because of these believed qualities and their growing scarcity. Manqele’s study was tough but illuminating because she came across ancient methodologies for healing she had never heard of, saw critically endangered species being butchered, and in some instances spoke with people who were engaged in the illicit trade. Despite the risks associated with some of her experiences, Manqele finished the essential study and was able to provide input to tribal officials as well as contribute to the development of a vulture management plan with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

She is more committed than ever to conservation that fulfils the fundamental requirements of humans as well as wildlife. Throughout the course of her investigation, Manqele became cognisant of additional factors affecting livelihoods, such as stock theft, which motivated her to pursue investigation that leads to responses and remedies to challenges that people in rural regions confront. Manqele served as an ad hoc instructor in human geography at UKZN before accepting a post-doctoral research scholarship at Vaal University of Technology this year to investigate the effects and evidence of climate change at World Heritage Sites, as well as the consequences for tourism.