Understanding burnout: tips for self-care during the festive season

As the holiday season approaches, many of us are caught up in the whirlwind of gift shopping, planning festive get-togethers and juggling year-end work deadlines. But amidst all the hustle and bustle, when was the last time you thought about recharging yourself and not just your phone?

December has become synonymous with self-care and it’s growing in importance for men, just as it has traditionally been for women. Burnout is a real issue, affecting both mental and physical health. With the end of the year in sight, it’s crucial to take stock of your well-being and make self-care a priority. Dr Litha Fatsha, advanced specialist at Afrocentric, a partner of Sanlam, stresses that burnout is often misunderstood and overlooked yet it can have serious long-term consequences if not addressed.

Understanding burnout Burnout is more than just feeling tired. It’s a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. According to Fatsha, burnout often manifests with vague symptoms such as constant tiredness, lack of motivation and low energy.

These can be signs of more serious mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. “Unless detected and addressed early, burnout could develop into full-blown depression. I believe over 50% of employees are affected by it,” says Fatsha. The modern work environment — marked by constant pressure, deadlines, and high expectations — often contributes to burnout. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges, with many people struggling to balance work-from-home responsibilities with personal life.

The effects of burnout are not just confined to the workplace; they seep into personal relationships, health and overall well-being. The impact of presenteeism People need to feel safe to flag their fatigue. And managers must be trained to screen for signs of exhaustion.Picture: /Pexels One of the most concerning aspects of burnout is presenteeism — being physically present at work but mentally checked out. Afrocentric reports that presenteeism is seven times more damaging to productivity than absenteeism.

It costs South Africa's economy an estimated R235 million annually, with a significant portion of that loss attributed to presenteeism, which costs companies about R97,000 per employee each year. Mid-year data from Afrocentric revealed a 12% increase in mental health-related hospital admissions year-on-year from 2023, with a spike occurring between mid-June and mid-July. This highlights how the effects of burnout are not just anecdotal; they are measurable and costly, both for individuals and businesses.

Symptoms of burnout Physical symptoms: Insomnia, frequent illness, headaches, weight changes and nausea. Emotional symptoms: Irritability, anxiety, panic attacks and restlessness.

Behavioural symptoms: Social withdrawal, disinterest in activities and anger outbursts. Cognitive symptoms: Difficulty focusing, decreased productivity and forgetfulness. Beyond just granting time off, employers should consider mid-year team-building activities to reduce stress and re-energise. Picture: Mike Jones /Pexels Fatsha points out that it’s essential for employers to recognize these signs early and provide employees with the support they need.

“People need to feel safe to flag their fatigue. And managers must be trained to screen for signs of exhaustion,” he says. By creating a culture of openness and support, companies can help their employees avoid burnout and boost overall productivity. What can be done?

The first step to addressing burnout is awareness and acknowledgement. Fatsha advises that employers need to be proactive in identifying when their top performers are struggling. “Managers must be trained to screen for signs of burnout that may be exacerbated by financial, relationship, or medical stresses. A planned leave of at least seven days for affected employees is recommended,” he says. Beyond just granting time off, employers should consider mid-year team-building activities to reduce stress and re-energize employees. Regular check-ins, access to mental health resources, and encouraging a work-life balance are also critical.

Self-care tips for beating burnout As we head into the holiday season, it’s essential to prioritise self-care. Dr Unben Pillay, chief medical officer at Unu Health, stresses the importance of early intervention: “The cumulative effects of prolonged stress and the demands of daily life can significantly increase the risk of burnout, particularly as we approach the end of the year.” Here are some actionable tips to help you recharge and avoid burnout:

Take short, frequent breaks: Give yourself 5 to 10 minutes each hour to recharge. This keeps your focus sharp and prevents burnout from creeping in. Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7 to 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Quality rest is crucial for your mental and physical recovery. Stay active: Even a brisk walk can do wonders for your energy levels and mental clarity. Regular exercise is a proven way to combat fatigue.