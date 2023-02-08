Understanding polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symptoms and treatment

Many people are taking brave steps in addressing and demystifying polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Reducing the stigma helps women identify with their symptoms and can help them seek medical treatment sooner. I’m sure by now you’ve heard the term PCOS floating around, but you’re not sure what the term entails.

The National Library of Medicine describes PCOS as a common but complex endocrine disorder that affects women’s hormones, metabolism and reproductive capacities. It is the leading cause of infertility among women of reproductive age. About 5 to 10% of women worldwide suffer from this disorder. Although it’s common, it’s also confusing and, fortunately, it’s a manageable condition. The most concerning aspect is that many women are unaware that they’re affected by it. Research by Spotlight, “Boosting women’s health by supporting menstruation”, found that hormonal imbalance creates problems in the ovaries. A healthy menstrual cycle involves the release of an egg from the ovaries each month. The egg might not grow properly or it might not be released during ovulation as it should be if you are affected by PCOS.

PCOS is characterised by irregular menstrual periods, excess male hormones, and/or ovarian cysts. Irregular periods can lead to infertility (inability to fall pregnant). PCOS is one of the most typical reasons for female infertility. Women of all races and ethnicities are at risk of PCOS. Picture: cottonbro studio Pexels

According to a study published in the “Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism”, a third of the women surveyed said it took them more than two years to be diagnosed with PCOS and that many of them experienced delayed diagnoses and also received inadequate information. To make matters worse, there’s not a single test to identify PCOS, which can make diagnosis difficult and sometimes confusing, even for doctors. Women of all races and ethnicities are at risk of PCOS. Your risk of PCOS may be higher if you are obese. For the benefit of women who may be affected, the OASH (Office on Women’s Health) has produced informative resources on PCOS:

What are the symptoms of PCOS? Individuals with PCOS may experience different symptoms depending on the severity of their disease or hormonal imbalances. An irregular cycle of the menses. Women who have PCOS may experience missed or fewer periods (fewer than eight in a year). Alternatively, they may experience periods every 21 days or more frequently.

Excessive hair growth on the face, chin or other areas of the body that typically have hair on men. It is known as hirsutism. Up to 70% of PCOS-affected women experience hirsutism.

Hair loss or thinning on the scalp; male pattern baldness. Gaining or having trouble shedding weight. Darkening of the skin, especially in the crotch, under the breasts, and in neck creases.

What causes PCOS? The exact cause of PCOS is not known. The majority of specialists believe that several factors, including genetics, are involved. High levels of androgens as well as high levels of insulin. Androgens are sometimes called “male hormones”. Higher than normal androgen levels in women can prevent the ovaries from releasing an egg (ovulation) during each menstrual cycle and can cause extra hair growth and acne, two signs of PCOS.

Studies have found links between PCOS and other health problems. Women with PCOS often have higher levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and low levels of HDL. High cholesterol raises your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Using the Endocrines Society study: “Cost of mental health disorders associated with polycystic ovary syndrome”, it was found that women with PCOS had 77% higher rates of anxiety, 53% higher rates of eating disorders, and more than twice as much depression as women without PCOS.