Understanding prostate cancer: a call for awareness among South African men

Prostate cancer stands as one of the most prevalent cancers affecting men around the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, it accounted for 14.1% of all cancer diagnoses among men, with over 1.4 million new cases and approximately 375,000 deaths reported that year. A disparity in diagnosis

The statistics reveal a disturbing trend: black men face a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer. Research shows that 1 in 6 black men will receive a diagnosis during their lifetime, compared to 1 in 8 white men. Furthermore, data indicates that black men are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it. In South Africa, prostate cancer is recognised as the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men of all races. However, black African men often present with more advanced stages of the disease, leading to poorer outcomes.

The need for awareness In 2020, prostate cancer accounted for 14.1% of all cancer diagnoses among men. Picture: Tara Winstead/pexels A study conducted by the University of Free State highlighted a concerning fact: only 22% of participants had heard of prostate cancer before their diagnosis. Andrew Oberholzer, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa, emphasised the urgent need for awareness.

“We need to ensure every South African man over 40 understands the importance and process of prostate cancer screening,” he stated. Many men already have advanced stages of the disease at the time of diagnosis, making treatment more challenging. Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Head of Urology at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, reinforced the importance of early detection. He noted: “If prostate cancer is caught early through screening, there is a 95% chance of being cured.” In contrast, survival rates drop significantly once the cancer spreads beyond the prostate.

The role of screening A crucial tool in early detection is the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test. This simple test measures levels of a protein made by the prostate, with elevated levels potentially indicating cancer. The Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa recommends that all men over 45 get screened annually, while those in high-risk groups, such as black men or those with a family history of prostate cancer, should start screening at age 40.

Community engagement and support Events like the Hollard Daredevil Run play a vital role in raising awareness about prostate cancer. During this annual event, men and boys run 5 kilometres dressed in purple Speedo to spark conversations about prostate and testicular cancers. Proceeds from the event support the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation, funding testing in under-resourced areas and promoting education about these critical health issues.