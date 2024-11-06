Understanding the ongoing battle against malaria in Africa

Malaria remains one of the most persistent public health challenges in Africa, despite decades of concerted efforts to reduce its impact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria has been a priority health problem in the African region for decades, and it continues to be the leading cause of illness, hospital admissions, and deaths on the continent.

The burden of this disease is staggering, with the sub-Saharan African region accounting for 94% of all malaria cases globally in 2022, and 95% of malaria deaths. Malaria remains one of the most persistent public health challenges in Africa. Picture: Iyke Ibeh /Pexels As we mark SADC Malaria Day on Wednesday, November 6, it is essential to reflect on the current state of malaria prevention and treatment, the advancements in combating the disease, and the role medical schemes play in ensuring access to these life-saving resources. Understanding the malaria burden in Africa

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by the Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Despite being preventable and treatable, millions of people still suffer from this disease. In 2022, there were 233 million malaria cases in sub-Saharan Africa, resulting in 580,000 deaths. Tragically, around 80% of these deaths were children under the age of five, highlighting the vulnerability of young populations.

Madeleine O’Connell, Executive in marketing, Sales, and Corporate Relations at Bestmed Medical Scheme, stresses the importance of staying vigilant: “Malaria remains a significant threat but, through a combination of vaccines, preventative measures and accessible treatment options, we can continue to make progress in reducing its impact.” The role of vaccines in malaria prevention One of the most promising developments in the fight against malaria has been the introduction of vaccines. The RTS, S/AS01 vaccine, commonly known as Mosquirix, has been a game changer, especially for children in high-risk areas.

Mosquirix has proven effective in reducing the severity of malaria in young children, offering an additional layer of protection alongside other preventative measures like insecticide-treated nets and antimalarial medication. For individuals with access to comprehensive healthcare coverage, such as those on medical schemes, obtaining the malaria vaccine is easier and more affordable. O'Connell explains: “Vaccinations can be obtained at least once a year or every two years depending on the medical scheme’s benefit options. These vaccinations can often be paid for through your savings or day-to-day benefits on your medical scheme."

While vaccines are an essential tool in the fight against malaria, they are most effective when used in combination with other preventative measures. Preventative measures and resources In addition to vaccines, there are several other methods available to prevent malaria infections, especially for individuals travelling to malaria-endemic areas.

Insecticide-treated mosquito nets remain one of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito bites. Sleeping under these nets significantly reduces the risk of contracting malaria, especially in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent. Medical schemes typically offer coverage for malaria prophylaxis (preventative medication), which is recommended for travellers to high-risk areas. The cost of these medications can be partially or fully covered, depending on your medical scheme and benefit plan. This makes it easier for individuals to access essential preventative care without worrying about high out-of-pocket costs.

O’Connell adds: “It’s important to remember that any malaria-related medication could be covered by your medical scheme, helping ensure you have the resources needed to stay protected when travelling to malaria-endemic regions.” Access to malaria treatment While prevention is key, early diagnosis and treatment are critical to managing malaria and preventing complications.

Diagnostic tools Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and blood smears are essential for confirming a malaria infection. These tests are quick and straightforward, allowing for early detection and prompt treatment. Depending on your medical scheme, these diagnostics may be covered under your savings or day-to-day benefits.