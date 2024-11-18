Understanding the sugar content in fruits: What you need to know

Fruit, which is seen to be a healthy food, is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, is important to shine a light on the often-overlooked aspect of fruit consumption - its natural sugar content.

Despite being different from the refined sugars commonly found in processed foods, the sugars in fruit can still impact health negatively if consumed in excess. Understanding the sugar content in fruit is especially beneficial to those on a weight loss journey or people who are diabetic and have to monitor their sugar intake. Here’s what you need to know to make wiser choices when next you go grocery shopping.

Which fruits contain the most sugar? Not all fruits are created equal when it comes to their sugar content. Some are particularly rich in natural sugars that can add up quickly. Here’s a closer look at a few of the most notable culprits:

Mango: While this tropical delight is loved for its flavour, it is notably high in sugar. Grapes: Easily snackable, these small, sweet fruits can quickly lead to increased sugar intake if consumed in large amounts. Grapes have a high sugar content. Picture: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels Bananas: Particularly when ripe, bananas can pack a significant sugary punch.

Dried Fruit: Convenient and delicious, dried fruit is concentrated in sugar. Even a small handful can contribute to a hefty sugar load. Healthier fruit choices Despite their natural sugars, fruits still play a crucial role in a balanced diet. However, if you're aiming to cut down on sugar, there are fruity alternatives that are lower in sugar but still provide nutritional benefits.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruit, and lemons not only refresh but also offer relatively lower sugar content. Oranges offer relatively lower sugar content. Picture: Roman Odintsov / Pexels Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries are all lower in sugar while being high in fibre. Apples: A classic favourite, apples have a moderate sugar content and are a good fibre source.

Pears: Rich in fibre, pears make for a satisfying sweet snack without excessive sugars. Kiwis: This fuzzy fruit is a good source of vitamin C and potassium and it has a low sugar content. Here are tips on how to enjoy fruit mindfully To fully enjoy the benefits of fruits while keeping sugar consumption in check, consider these mindful fruit-eating strategies.

Portion control: Be aware of portion sizes, especially for sweeter fruit varieties. Pair with protein: Combining fruits with protein, like nuts or yoghurt, can help slow sugar absorption. Choose fresh over dried: Opt for fresh fruit whenever you can, as it typically contains less sugar than its dried counterparts.