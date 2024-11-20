Understanding wound care after breast cancer treatment

In South Africa, breast cancer constitutes one of the most prevalent types of cancer affecting women, with the South African Government indicating that a staggering 90% of patients have the potential to survive for many years post-diagnosis if the cancer is discovered in its early stages. While the treatment journey often centres around chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, a crucial yet often overlooked aspect is the care of wounds and scars that result from these interventions.

Dr Judey Pretorius, a Biomedical scientist and product development specialist at Biomedical Emporium, highlights the significance of addressing these physical reminders of the battle against cancer, suggesting they are not only marks of hardship but also badges of strength. Types of wounds associated with breast cancer treatment Post-cancer wounds vary depending on the type of treatment a patient undergoes. Each type requires specific care to ensure proper healing and to prevent complications such as infections. Here are some common categories:

Surgical wounds Breast cancer surgeries, like mastectomies (removal of part or all of the breast) or lumpectomies (removal of the cancerous tissue while preserving the breast), leave wounds that need close attention. Some patients also undergo lymph node removal, where tissue and lymph nodes from the armpit are removed for testing.

After surgery, these wounds are covered with a waterproof dressing, which stays in place for 7 to 10 days until the post-operative check-up. Stitches used are typically dissolvable, meaning no removal is necessary. Patients are advised to keep the wound area clean and dry until the dressing is removed by a healthcare professional. Fungating tumours

Fungating tumours, also known as ulcerating cancers, occur when a tumour breaks through the skin, causing painful and often infected wounds. While rare globally, these wounds are more common in South Africa due to long waits for chemotherapy in state hospitals. These wounds require expert care and are typically treated with specialised dressings. Radiation dermatitis

A common side effect of radiation therapy is radiation dermatitis can cause itchy, discoloured, and blistered skin. Often resembling sunburn, it requires gentle care. Wearing soft, loose clothing and avoiding sun exposure are crucial to minimise irritation. Pretorius recommends Périphérique, a barrier repair cream, to patients with radiation dermatitis, as it protects against moisture loss and helps in treating scarring.

For those patients who are not allergic to iodine, she suggested Wound Occlusive Plus. How to care for wounds and scars after treatment Caring for wounds and scars post-treatment is not just about hygiene—it’s about ensuring the body heals properly, reducing pain, and preventing infection. Here’s what patients should keep in mind:

Keep the wound clean and dry: Follow your doctor’s or nurse’s instructions on how to care for your surgical site or radiation-affected skin. Be mindful during daily activities like showering or dressing to avoid irritating the area. Use suitable products: Products like Biomedical Emporium Wound Occlusive have been shown to help restructure cells and provide hydration for skin wounds and scars. This cream is effective for both chronic and acute wounds, including post-surgical scars. For those not allergic to iodine, Wound Occlusive Plus offers additional infection prevention.

Watch for signs of infection: If something doesn’t look or feel right — such as increased pain, swelling, or unusual discharge — it’s important to consult your doctor immediately. Be gentle with radiation-damaged skin: If you’re dealing with radiation dermatitis, avoid applying heat or ice to the area and stay out of direct sunlight. Skincare products like Skin Repair Serum can soothe irritated skin and promote healing. Scars are a natural part of the body’s healing journey. They might remind you of the difficult times, but they also represent your strength, resilience, and survival.