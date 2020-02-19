London - Every child in the world is under threat as decades of health improvements begin to stall, according to major World Health Organisation report.
Obesity, air pollution and climate change pose an "immediate threat" to children in wealthy and poor countries alike.
The World Health Organisation is an arm of the United Nations. Its report, written by 40 experts from around the world and published in the Lancet, blames big business for "exploitative marketing practices" to "push heavily processed fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco at children".
Globally, the authors are most concerned about environmental issues and obesity.
They believe "predatory marketing" of junk food and sugary drinks is directly driving obesity – the number of obese children and adolescents globally having increased from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016.